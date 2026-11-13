Bright Mountain Media, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

"Our third quarter reflects the continued progress we're making in transforming Bright Mountain into a more focused, efficient, and profitable organization," said Matthew Drinkwater, Chief Executive Officer of Bright Mountain Media. "While revenue continued to reflect the impact of portfolio optimization initiatives and broader market conditions, we delivered meaningful improvements in operating performance, including a 25% improvement in net loss for the first nine months of 2026. We believe the actions we've taken to streamline our operations, strengthen our balance sheet, and invest in AI-driven capabilities position us well to drive long-term value for our shareholders."

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2026

Revenue was approximately $11.6 million, a decrease of $2.3 million, or 17%, compared to $13.9 million for the same period of 2025. Advertising technology revenue was approximately $4.5 million, digital publishing revenue was approximately $125,000, consumer insights revenue was approximately $4.9 million, and creative and media services revenue was approximately $2.0 million, during the third quarter of 2026.

Cost of revenue was approximately $8.2 million, a decrease of $1.5 million, or 15%, compared to $9.7 million for the same period of 2025. Cost of revenue is inclusive of: direct salary and labor costs of approximately $117,000 for employees that work directly on customer projects; direct project costs of approximately $2.4 million for payments made to third-parties that are directly attributable to the completion of projects to allow for revenue recognition; non-direct project costs of approximately $1.9 million; publisher costs of approximately $3.4 million; and sales commissions of approximately $128,000.

General and administrative expense was approximately $2.6 million, a decrease of 37%, compared to $4.1 million for the same period of 2025.

Gross margin was approximately $3.4 million, a decrease of 20%, compared to $4.3 million for the same period of 2025.

Net loss was approximately $3.0 million, a decrease of 6%, compared to a net loss of $2.8 million for the same period of 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA was approximately $1.5 million, an increase of 10%, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $1.3 million for the same period of 2025. See the below section on Non-GAAP Financial Measure for a reconciliation of net loss to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA.



Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026

Revenue was approximately $39.2 million, a decrease of $4.3 million, or 10%, compared to $43.5 million for the same period of 2025. Advertising technology revenue was approximately $17.6 million, digital publishing revenue was approximately $703,000, consumer insights revenue was approximately $14.9 million, and creative and media services revenue was approximately $6.0 million, during the nine months ended September 30, 2026.

Cost of revenue was approximately $29.1 million, a decrease of $2.9 million, or 9%, compared to $32.0 million for the same period of 2025. Cost of revenue is inclusive of: direct salary and labor costs of approximately $747,000 for employees that work directly on customer projects; direct project costs of approximately $6.9 million for payments made to third-parties that are directly attributable to the completion of projects to allow for revenue recognition; non-direct project costs of approximately $6.6 million; publisher costs of approximately $13.0 million; and sales commissions of approximately $758,000.

General and administrative expense was approximately $8.7 million, a decrease of 31%, compared to $12.6 million for the same period of 2025.

Gross margin was approximately $10.1 million, a decrease of 12%, compared to $11.6 million for the same period of 2025.

Net loss was approximately $7.5 million, an improvement of 26%, compared to a net loss of $10.1 million for the same period of 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA was approximately $3.6 million, an increase of 88%, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $1.9 million for the same period of 2025. See the below section on Non-GAAP Financial Measure for a reconciliation of net loss to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA.

About Bright Mountain Media, Inc.

Bright Mountain Media, Inc. (OTCID: BMTM) unites a diverse portfolio of companies to deliver a full spectrum of advertising, marketing, technology, and media services under one roof - fused together by data-driven insights. Bright Mountain Media's subsidiaries include Deep Focus Agency, LLC, MediaHouse, Inc., BV Insights, LLC, CL Media Holdings, LLC, Bright Mountain, LLC d/b/a BrightStream, Oceanside Media, LLC, Slutzky & Winshman, Ltd., and Wild Sky Media Co. Ltd. For more information, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements for Bright Mountain Media, Inc.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "should", "may", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "projects", "forecasts", "expects", "plans", and "proposes", and similar words. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict, and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements made with respect to expectations of our ability to successfully integrate acquisitions, and the realization of any expected benefits from such acquisitions. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" in Bright Mountain's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and other filings with the SEC. Bright Mountain does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

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BRIGHT MOUNTAIN MEDIA, INC.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(in thousands, except share and per share data)