Autonomous Mobile Robot Vision Systems Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2031 Edge AI And E-Commerce Automation Fuel Growth To USD 903.79 Million At 24.46% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RaaS, edge AI and centralized vision software reduce labor, integration and calibration costs, while scalable 3D vision boosts uptime and multi-site fleet ROI.

Dublin, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Autonomous Mobile Robot Vision Systems - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The autonomous mobile robot vision systems market is projected to grow from USD 247.11 million in 2025 and USD 302.61 million in 2026 to USD 903.79 million by 2031. This represents a CAGR of 24.46% from 2026 to 2031. Growth is being supported by e-commerce fulfillment automation, warehouse labor shortages, rising workforce costs, Industry 4.0 adoption, and advances in edge AI.

E-Commerce Fulfillment Automation Accelerates AMR Adoption

Rising e-commerce volumes continue to strengthen demand for vision-equipped autonomous mobile robots in fulfillment centers. North American warehousing companies purchased a substantial volume of robots during the first half of 2026, exceeding purchasing levels recorded during the same period in 2025. These investments are increasing demand for reliable vision hardware, software, and components capable of supporting continuous operations.

Denser goods-to-person environments require navigation systems that can identify closely positioned shelves accurately. This favors advanced 3D vision systems over barcode-guided alternatives in complex facilities. Maersk's Singapore facility began operations in early 2026 with a large fleet of A42T systems and AMRs from Hai Robotics, illustrating the growing role of automation in high-volume logistics operations.

Labor Constraints Strengthen the Business Case for Automation

Warehouse labor shortages and higher employment costs are encouraging companies to invest in autonomous equipment. Average U.S. warehousing wages increased in June 2026, while transportation, warehousing, and utility businesses continued to report a substantial number of unfilled positions. Persistent employee turnover also creates recurring recruitment, onboarding, and training expenses for large distribution centers.

Geekplus completed a large-scale deployment of mobile AMRs across several Toyota plants in Japan by June 2026. The project reflected the operational effects of Japan's declining working-age population and restrictions on truck-driver working hours. Similar pressures are expanding AMR adoption beyond e-commerce fulfillment into automotive manufacturing and other demanding intralogistics applications.

Integration and Calibration Costs Remain Key Challenges

Integration expenses can present a greater obstacle than hardware procurement, particularly for mid-market operators. Large robot fleets require facility mapping, warehouse management system integration, charging infrastructure, maintenance, and technical support. Vision cameras must also be calibrated against each robot's kinematic reference frame, with recalibration potentially required after servicing or component replacement.

Multi-vendor fleets add complexity because suppliers often use different calibration frameworks. Standardized perception modules could lower deployment costs by reducing sensor-specific engineering requirements. Safety validation in dynamic human-robot environments remains another important consideration for companies planning large-scale deployments.

Hardware Maintains the Largest Market Share

Hardware accounted for 62.33% of the autonomous mobile robot vision systems market in 2025. Depth cameras, LiDAR modules, embedded processors, and optical components represent a significant portion of upfront investment. Every AMR requires physical perception capabilities, making component availability, reliability, calibration support, and replacement costs critical purchasing factors.

Competition in standardized hardware is placing pressure on supplier margins. In response, manufacturers are combining sensors with proprietary processing technology, software, and service offerings. These integrated solutions help suppliers maintain differentiation while giving customers clearer accountability for system performance.

The software segment is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 24.92% through 2031. Model-management platforms allow centrally trained vision models to be deployed across multiple sites, while fleet orchestration software coordinates robot movement and connects perception data with operational systems. Cognex reported that its OneVision platform had surpassed 100 enterprise customers following its June 2025 beta launch, indicating a shift from isolated trials to multi-site implementations.

Robotics-as-a-service models are also increasing the importance of recurring software and support revenue. These offerings allow vendors to assume more responsibility for integration, calibration, maintenance, and system updates while reducing disruption for customers expanding their fleets.

3D Vision Technologies Gain Momentum

3D LiDAR and laser vision represented 27.78% of the market in 2025. The technology is widely used for navigation, localization, and obstacle detection in large logistics facilities. RoboSense reported strong year-over-year growth in robotics LiDAR sales, while its E2 fully solid-state digital LiDAR entered full-scale production and customer delivery. Hesai's compact JT128, which provides a wide field of view, supports deployment on smaller AMR platforms.

Structured-light 3D vision is projected to expand at a CAGR of 25.11% through 2031. Pharmaceutical and electronics operations increasingly require detailed surface mapping for precise bin picking, particularly when object shape and placement vary. Stereo vision and time-of-flight sensors remain relevant for applications requiring payload-level depth estimation, while 2D vision continues to support barcode identification and flat-surface inspection in structured environments.

Asia-Pacific Leads Regional Demand

Asia-Pacific held 38.65% of the global market in 2025. China benefits from a large AMR customer base and lower-cost vision hardware production. Japan's demographic and transportation labor challenges are also supporting adoption, while India and ASEAN countries are emerging as growth markets due to expanding fulfillment capacity and smart-manufacturing investment.

North America and Europe generate high per-unit revenue because enterprise agreements frequently include software, integration, and support services. Germany remains an important European market due to its automotive and machinery industries, while regulatory compliance is becoming more influential in purchasing decisions across the European Union.

The Middle East and Africa market is expected to record a CAGR of 25.16% through 2031. Logistics infrastructure projects in Saudi Arabia and the UAE are creating new opportunities for autonomous mobile robot vision systems. South Africa, Nigeria, and Egypt are also attracting greater attention as manufacturing investment and logistics density increase.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 E-Commerce Fulfillment Automation

4.2.2 Warehouse Labor Shortages and Rising Workforce Costs

4.2.3 Edge AI Reducing Vision Latency and Bandwidth Requirements

4.2.4 Flexible Manufacturing and Industry 4.0 Adoption

4.2.5 Marker-Free Navigation Through Visual SLAM

4.2.6 Standardized Perception Modules Enabling Brownfield Retrofits

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Integration and Calibration Costs

4.3.2 Safety Validation in Dynamic Human-Robot Environments

4.3.3 Dataset Shift Across Lighting, Surface, and Warehouse Conditions

4.3.4 Cybersecurity Exposure of Vision-Derived Localization Data

4.4 Impact of Macroeconomic Factors on the Market

4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Regulatory Landscape

4.7 Technological Outlook

4.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.8.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.8.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.8.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.8.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.8.5 Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Component

5.1.1 Hardware

5.1.2 Software

5.1.3 Services

5.2 By Vision Technology

5.2.1 2D Vision Systems

5.2.2 Stereo Vision

5.2.3 Structured-Light 3D Vision

5.2.4 Time-of-Flight (ToF)

5.2.5 3D LiDAR / Laser Vision

5.2.6 Other Vision Technologies

5.3 By Function

5.3.1 Navigation and Localization

5.3.2 Obstacle Detection and Avoidance

5.3.3 Object Detection and Recognition

5.3.4 Mapping and Environment Perception

5.3.5 Path Planning and Guidance

5.3.6 Other Functions

5.4 By Robot Type

5.4.1 Goods-to-Person AMRs

5.4.2 Autonomous Picking AMRs

5.4.3 Tugger / Towing AMRs

5.4.4 Pallet-Transport AMRs

5.4.5 Unit-Load AMRs

5.4.6 Other Robot Types

5.5 By End-User Industry

5.5.1 E-commerce and Retail

5.5.2 Warehousing and Logistics

5.5.3 Automotive

5.5.4 Electronics and Semiconductors

5.5.5 Food and Beverage

5.5.6 Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare

5.5.7 Other End-User Industries

5.6 By Geography

5.6.1 North America

5.6.1.1 United States

5.6.1.2 Canada

5.6.1.3 Mexico

5.6.2 South America

5.6.2.1 Brazil

5.6.2.2 Argentina

5.6.2.3 Rest of South America

5.6.3 Europe

5.6.3.1 Germany

5.6.3.2 United Kingdom

5.6.3.3 France

5.6.3.4 Italy

5.6.3.5 Spain

5.6.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.6.4 Asia-Pacific

5.6.4.1 China

5.6.4.2 Japan

5.6.4.3 India

5.6.4.4 South Korea

5.6.4.5 ASEAN

5.6.4.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.6.5 Middle East and Africa

5.6.5.1 Middle East

5.6.5.1.1 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5.1.2 United Arab Emirates

5.6.5.1.3 Turkey

5.6.5.1.4 Rest of the Middle East

5.6.5.2 Africa

5.6.5.2.1 South Africa

5.6.5.2.2 Nigeria

5.6.5.2.3 Egypt

5.6.5.2.4 Rest of Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global Level Overview, Market Level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share, Products and Services, Recent Developments)

6.4.1 ABB Ltd.

6.4.2 Basler AG

6.4.3 Cognex Corporation

6.4.4 OMRON Corporation

6.4.5 SICK AG

6.4.6 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

6.4.7 Intel Corporation

6.4.8 NVIDIA Corporation

6.4.9 Sony Group Corporation

6.4.10 Keyence Corporation

6.4.11 Pepperl+Fuchs SE

6.4.12 Orbbec Inc.

6.4.13 Hesai Technology Co., Ltd.

6.4.14 RoboSense Technology Co., Ltd.

6.4.15 Teradyne, Inc.

6.4.16 Geekplus Technology Co., Ltd.

6.4.17 Locus Robotics Corporation

6.4.18 Seegrid Corporation

6.4.19 Clearpath Robotics Inc.

6.4.20 KUKA AG

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-Space and Unmet-Need Assessment

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