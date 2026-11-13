Trustx And Trinity Audio Guarantee 100% Viewability And Audibility In New Premium Audio Offering

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Partnership pairs Trinity Audio's AI player with TrustX's curated, MFA-free marketplace, giving brands a branded audio unit billed only when seen and heard.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TrustX, the curated programmatic marketplace founded by premium publishers, today announced a partnership with Trinity Audio, the AI audio platform that turns written articles into listenable audio. Together, the companies are launching a premium audio advertising offering that runs inside a brand-customizable Trinity Audio player across premium publisher sites, bought through TrustX with a 100% Viewable and Audible Guarantee.The launch gives advertisers a new way to reach engaged readers at the moment they choose to listen, on direct publisher inventory, with no resellers in the path and no buyer fees on TrustX.Display ads on the open web compete for attention against banner blindness, cluttered pages and made-for-advertising sites. Audio changes that. When a reader presses play on an article, they have opted in. Their attention is on the content, and the ad that runs with it.Trinity Audio already powers article audio for leading publishers. TrustX brings that inventory to buyers through a curated marketplace built on direct publisher relationships, human-verified traffic and full supply chain transparency.The new offering includes:. A 100% Viewable and Audible Guarantee: Advertisers pay only for impressions that meet IAB standards. Impressions that do not qualify are not billed.. Premium audio ads: Pre-roll and mid-roll audio spots that play inside article audio on premium publisher sites, bought programmatically through TrustX.. A branded player: The Trinity Audio player can carry the advertiser's brand, creating a visual brand moment that stays on screen for the length of the listen.. Clean, direct supply: Every placement runs on direct publisher inventory. No resellers, no MFA sites and no buyer fees on TrustX.For publishers, the partnership turns existing article content into a new, incremental revenue stream with no added production work. Trinity Audio converts articles to audio automatically, and TrustX connects that inventory to brand demand looking for quality, attentive audiences."Brands are done paying for ads nobody sees on sites nobody trusts," said Jeff White, Chief Executive Officer of TrustX. "Audio is one of the few formats on the open web where the audience actively chooses to engage, although traditional forms of audio podcasting do not provide the ability to confirm that a listener actually heard the ad. Pairing Trinity Audio's player with our curated, direct supply and a 100% Viewable and Audible guarantee gives buyers attention they can prove, and gives publishers a new way to earn from the content they already create.""At Trinity Audio, we believe audio creates a unique opportunity for both publishers and advertisers," said Ron Jaworski, CEO and Co-Founder of Trinity Audio. "Our branded player combines audio advertising with visual brand exposure, creating a new way for advertisers to engage with audiences across premium publishing environments. Partnering with TrustX makes this opportunity easily accessible to media buyers through programmatic advertising, at scale.""Advertisers have told us they want outcomes, clean supply and insights into the listener, not more impressions," said Nick Sabean, Chief Growth Officer at TrustX. "A listener who presses play is the most intentional audience on the page. This is how premium audio should be bought."Availability and boilerplatesAvailability: The TrustX and Trinity Audio premium audio offering is available now through leading DSPs. Advertisers and agencies can contact nick@trustx or visit trustx to request inventory and pricing.About TrustX: TrustX is a private, invitation-only programmatic advertising marketplace founded in 2017 by premium publishers. A public benefit corporation and certified B Corp, TrustX offers 100% direct, MFA-free supply with no resellers, no buyer fees and viewable-only billing. Its mission is to restore trust and transparency to the open web through a fair value exchange between buyers and sellers. Learn more at trustx.About Trinity Audio: Trinity Audio's AI-driven solutions help publishers and content creators create a world of smart audio experiences for their audiences, covering every stage of the audio journey from creation to distribution. Learn more at trinityaudio.About the Trusted Media Alliance: TrustX is a member of the Trusted Media Alliance, together with madSense and Shigotech. The Alliance offers publishers and advertisers an independent alternative to closed ecosystems, combining direct premium supply, explainable AI and independent CTV infrastructure in one accountable stack. Learn more at trusted-media-alliance.Media contacts. TrustX: Nick Sabean,.... Trinity Audio: Ron Jaworski,...

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TrustX and Trinity Audio Guarantee 100% Viewability and Audibility in New Premium Audio Offering News Provided By TrustX November 13, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology, Telecommunications



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