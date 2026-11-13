MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The Kunz name has served the Phoenix area for 50+ years, cleaning offices, medical facilities, schools, banks, churches and retail stores across the Valley.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Kunz Janitorial carries forward a name that has served the Phoenix area for more than 50 years, offering recurring commercial cleaning services for businesses and organizations throughout the Valley.

The company's services include commercial and office cleaning, medical office cleaning, school janitorial, retail cleaning, bank cleaning, church cleaning and day porter services. Kunz Janitorial serves Phoenix, Scottsdale, Tempe, Mesa, Chandler, Gilbert, Glendale, Peoria, Surprise and Sun City, along with nearby communities.

"Quality starts with taking pride in the work. My goal is to make sure every space we clean reflects the care and attention our customers deserve," said Chris Spangler, Owner of Kunz Janitorial of Arizona.

Every new customer starts with a free walkthrough and quote, with no hidden fees or surprise charges.

To schedule a walkthrough, call (602) 245-6969, email... or visit .

About Kunz Janitorial

Kunz Janitorial of Arizona provides recurring commercial cleaning and janitorial services to businesses and organizations across the Phoenix area, carrying forward a name that has served the Valley for more than 50 years.

Chris Spangler

Kunz Janitorial of Arizona

+1 602-245-6969

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Kunz Janitorial Carries Forward More Than 50 Years of Commercial Cleaning for Phoenix-Area Businesses News Provided By Prospectr Digital November 13, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.