1845 Distilling Co. Earns 2026 Best Of Texas Award For Distilleries

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) MCKINNEY, TX, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- 1845 Distilling Co. is celebrating its 2026 Best of Texas Award in the Distilleries category by inviting bourbon lovers to discover the Family, craftmanship, and Texas-grown grain behind its award-winning spirits.Located just outside McKinney, the Family-owned and operated distillery offers visitors a personal connection to Texas bourbon – from the grain that begins each batch to the barrels that shape its character.At 1845, grain-to-glass is a commitment carried through production. All grain used in its bourbon is grown in Texas, with distilling and aging taking place at the Family's distillery. Each bottle reflects Texas agriculture, patient craftmanship, and a Family's determination to build something lasting.That dedication has earned national recognition, In the 2026 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, Preemption Texas Straight Wheated Bottled in Bond Bourbon, aged five years, is currently a Finalist for“Best Wheated Bourbon”, scoring an impressive 99 points. The distillery has had a Class Finalist in three of the last four competitions, being named“One of the Top Three Bourbons in the World” in 2023.Visitors can explore that craftmanship through distillery tours and barrel-tasting experiences that bring bourbon making to life. Guests learn how grain selection, fermentation, distillation, oak, and Texas climate influence what ultimately reaches the glass.For an especially memorable visit, 1845's“Fill Your Own Bottle Experience” offers a three hour deep dive into bourbon styles, allowing guests to curate their own keepsake bottle.Corporate and Private events are also available.Behind it all is a Family whose approach remains personal: welcome guests, share the work, and let the bourbon tell its story. The Best of Texas Award celebrates both the spirits and the experience of discovering where...and with whom...they are made.For more information, click here.

1845 Distilling Co.

1845 Distilling Co.

+1 469-989-3100

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1845 Distilling Co. Earns 2026 Best of Texas Award for Distilleries News Provided By Storyroad Marketing November 13, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Food & Beverage Industry



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