Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2026 Concludes With New Partnerships And Initiatives To Advance Its Minerals Sector

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) ISLAMABAD, PAKISTAN, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / --.Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2026 (PMIF26) concludes in Islamabad, bringing together senior government leaders, international mining executives and investors to advance the development of Pakistan's mineral sector..Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Field Marshal Asim Munir and international industry leaders reaffirm commitment to unlocking Pakistan's mineral potential, attracting investment and strengthening the country's position in global supply chains..Strategic announcements, new memoranda of understanding and the launch of the National Minerals Data Centre and GSP GeoPortal mark progress in developing Pakistan's mineral value chain and investment environment.The third edition of the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum (PMIF26) concluded today in Islamabad, bringing together Pakistan's senior political leadership, international mining executives, investors and technical experts to develop a competitive and globally connected minerals sector.Held over two days at the Jinnah Convention Centre, the Forum welcomed over 10,000 attendees from over 60 countries, marking record attendance and reflecting growing international interest in Pakistan's mineral potential. The Forum provided a platform to strengthen global partnerships, attract investment and advance the development of Pakistan's mineral resources. Discussions and announcements throughout the programme highlighted the importance of policy, infrastructure, geological knowledge and domestic capabilities in building a sustainable and competitive minerals industry.Addressing the Forum, H.E. Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of Pakistan, reaffirmed the government's commitment to unlocking the country's mineral potential and strengthening the investment environment, emphasising the opportunity to translate Pakistan's resources into lasting economic cooperation and shared prosperity:“Together, we will turn Pakistan's mineral wealth into mutually beneficial economic cooperation, investment growth and shared prosperity”International mining leaders also highlighted the opportunities presented by Pakistan's mineral resources and the country's role in meeting growing global demand for critical minerals. In his keynote address, John L. Thornton, Chairman of Barrick Mining Corporation, spoke about the company's partnership with Pakistan and its long-term approach to developing the country's mineral resources, saying:“We hope and intend to be a long-term partner with Pakistan. The potential in Pakistan over time is literally limitless. Mining is a real asset business because it is concerned with resources and wealth that are timeless. For those of us who are charged with shepherding this industry, long-term thinking is imperative. That is the kind of thinking we bring to this partnership.”Mr Wang Jicheng, Vice-President of Minmetals Central & South Asia, also addressed the Forum, reflecting on the growing interest of international investors in Pakistan, saying:“Pakistan possesses extraordinary mineral wealth, much of which has remained underdeveloped for decades. Today, through the dedicated efforts of the national leadership of Pakistan, international investors are increasingly recognising Pakistan's mineral potential, creating new opportunities for investment, employment, and economic growth.”Translating these ambitions into tangible progress, the Forum featured a series of strategic announcements spanning new exploration discoveries by the Frontier Works Organization (FWO), Mari Energies and National Resources Limited (NRL), alongside initiatives by Chagai Foundation to support local communities in Balochistan, reflecting a commitment to advancing mineral development alongside the wellbeing and opportunities of local communities. The Forum also saw the launch of the National Minerals Data Centre and Geological Survey of Pakistan (GSP) GeoPortal, marking an important step towards improving access to geological information and supporting future exploration and investment.Further strengthening international cooperation, the Forum saw the signing of 13 agreements and memorandums of understanding. Among these, Mari Energies and Ivanhoe Mines exchanged a memorandum of understanding to explore opportunities for mineral exploration in Pakistan. The agreement will allow Ivanhoe Atlantic, Ivanhoe Mines' subsidiary, to pursue opportunities in the country's minerals sector, marking the Canadian development company's entry into South Asia and providing a foundation for further collaboration between Pakistan and international mining companies.Alongside these announcements, the two-day conference programme examined the foundations needed to develop a competitive mining industry. Discussions covered early-stage exploration financing, geological collaboration and the development of new mining projects, alongside the infrastructure required to support large-scale operations, including transport, energy, water and export connectivity. A ministerial dialogue featuring representatives from Pakistan, Türkiye, and Morocco also explored policy certainty, local value creation and international cooperation in developing investor-ready mining jurisdictions.The programme highlighted the importance of developing domestic capabilities to support the sector's long-term growth. Discussions addressed workforce training, technical expertise and greater participation of local businesses, while the National Minerals Capability Development Programme showcased initiatives to strengthen Pakistan's mining workforce and recognised graduates from its first two cohorts.Speaking at the conclusion of the Forum, Mr. Ahmed Hayat Lak, Managing Director and CEO of OGDC and President of PMIF, said:“Throughout this forum, one message has emerged with particular clarity: investment confidence is built not merely on opportunity, but on consistency, transparency and delivery. The true measure of PMIF 2026 is not the number of discussions we have held or agreements we have signed, but the partnerships advanced, the projects developed, and the investments ultimately realised.”PMIF26 concluded with record attendance and a series of new partnerships and initiatives, marking significant progress in Pakistan's efforts to attract international investment, develop its mineral resources and strengthen domestic capabilities. The Forum will return in 2027, continuing the work of bringing government and industry together to turn these opportunities into lasting progress for the country's minerals sector and economic development.

Luke McNeil

Panterra Global

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Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2026 concludes with new partnerships and initiatives to advance its minerals sector News Provided By Panterra November 13, 2026, 15:01 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Mining Industry, World & Regional



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