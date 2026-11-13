Planetaexo Announces 7 Nature Experiences In Latin America For 2027

Torres del Paine, in Chilean Patagonia: PlanetaEXO now takes travelers to four new Latin American countries. Photo: Marek Piwnicki

Underwater, the Galápagos draws whale sharks, hammerhead sharks and manta rays. Photo: Amos Nachoum

Machu Picchu, the end point of the Salkantay trek, one of the new routes in Peru. Photo: tobiasjo

As part of its international expansion, the Brazilian adventure travel platform highlights seven expeditions in Peru, Chile, Ecuador, and Costa Rica.

- Lucas Ribeiro, founder PlanetaEXO

SãO PAULO, SãO PAULO, BRAZIL, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Brazilian nature and adventure travel platform PlanetaEXO has selected seven outdoor experiences across Latin America for 2027, marking the beginning of its international expansion in November 2026.

The selection features trekking expeditions, wildlife safaris, and nature-based journeys in Peru, Chile, Ecuador, and Costa Rica. These experiences reflect the region's diverse natural environments, from the high-altitude landscapes of the Andes to the rainforests of Central America.

After developing its operations in destinations across Brazil, including the Amazon, the Pantanal, and Lençóis Maranhenses, PlanetaEXO is expanding its partnerships with local operators across Latin America, maintaining its focus on responsible tourism and experiences connected to nature and local communities.

1.⁠ ⁠Explore the Cordillera Huayhuash, Peru

Considered one of the most impressive treks in the Andes, the Cordillera Huayhuash brings together snow-covered peaks, turquoise lagoons, and trails that cross remote valleys. The range is home to Yerupajá, Peru's second-highest mountain at 6,634 meters (21,765 ft). On itineraries of eight to 14 days, it is one of the most rewarding Peru adventure trips for those looking for high-altitude trekking, grand scenery, and routes far from the conventional tourist trail.

Difficulty level: Extreme

Best time to go: May to September

2. Go on a puma safari in Chilean Patagonia

In the area around Torres del Paine National Park, in Chilean Patagonia, travelers can join specialist trackers in search of pumas in their natural habitat. The experience combines wildlife watching with landscapes of mountains, lakes, and steppe, also home to guanacos, condors, and foxes. Given the nature of these big cats, sightings cannot be guaranteed, which makes each one all the more special.

Difficulty level: Moderate

Best time to go: April to November

3. Reach Machu Picchu via the Salkantay Trek, Peru

An alternative to the classic Inca Trail, the Salkantay takes travelers through landscapes that shift from the snowy peaks of the Andes to the cloud forests near Machu Picchu. The route passes through the region of Salkantay Mountain, which rises above 6,200 meters (20,300 ft), and can be done in different formats, including treks with overnights in comfortable mountain lodges. Great way to turn the arrival at the famous Inca citadel into an adventure in itself!

Difficulty level: Challenging

Best time to go: April to October

4. Hike the W Trek in Torres del Paine, Chile

One of Patagonia's most iconic trails, the W Trek crosses the most spectacular scenery in Torres del Paine National Park. The route links the famous granite towers, the French Valley, and the Grey Glacier area, passing lakes, forests, and mountains. Usually completed in four to six days, the trek calls for stamina on long hiking days but rewards visitors with some of the most breathtaking landscapes in Chile.

See more details on the 8 best Torres del Paine hikes on the PlanetaEXO blog.

Difficulty level: Challenging

Best time to go: November to March

5. Cross Costa Rica from coast to coast

Imagine crossing an entire country on an expedition that links the Caribbean Sea to the Pacific Ocean. In Costa Rica, this adventure can combine trekking, mountain biking, and river activities, crossing rainforests, mountains, and local communities. It is a way to discover the country's extraordinary biodiversity while the journey itself becomes the main experience of the trip. Ideal for active travelers looking for a challenge and direct contact with nature.

Difficulty level: Extreme

Best time to go: December to April

6. Discover the wildlife of the Galápagos Islands, Ecuador

Giant tortoises, marine iguanas, sea lions, and birds found in a few other places on the planet make the Galápagos a unique destination for wildlife lovers. Located about 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) off the coast of Ecuador, the archipelago can be explored on land-based expeditions or cruises, with activities such as hiking, snorkeling, and wildlife watching. An immersive experience that brings you up close to one of the most incredible ecosystems in the world!

Difficulty level: Easy to moderate

Best time to go: Year-round

7. Go trekking in the Atacama Desert, Chile

Between volcanoes, salt flats, canyons, and high-altitude lagoons, the Atacama reveals landscapes that seem to belong to another planet. Beyond the classic tours, trekking itineraries make it possible to explore less-visited areas and see the desert's geological formations and natural contrasts up close. Hikes range from accessible routes to more demanding treks, especially in the higher-elevation areas.

Difficulty level: Moderate to challenging

Best time to go: April to May and September to November

Experiences that connect nature and local communities

The selection marks PlanetaEXO's international expansion, which begins in November 2026 as the company extends its operations to other Latin American countries. After building a portfolio of experiences in Brazilian destinations such as the Amazon, the Pantanal, and Lençóis Maranhenses, the platform is now working with specialist operators in new destinations.

“Latin America is home to fantastic destinations with vast natural and cultural diversity. With PlanetaEXO's expansion, we want to offer new ways to explore this richness beyond conventional itineraries. Our goal is to keep the essence we built in Brazil, focusing on authentic experiences, local operators, and sustainable tourism, to help protect ecosystems and support the well-being of communities,” says Lucas Ribeiro, founder of PlanetaEXO.

About PlanetaEXO

PlanetaEXO is a Brazilian platform specializing in nature and adventure travel, connecting travelers with authentic experiences in partnership with local operators. Operating in natural destinations across Brazil and expanding to other Latin American countries, it promotes a model of tourism that values environmental conservation, local knowledge, and benefits for communities. See more on

Lucas Ribeiro

PlanetaEXO

+55 11 94080-8120

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

PlanetaEXO Announces 7 Nature Experiences in Latin America for 2027 News Provided By PlanetaEXO November 13, 2026, 15:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Environment, Travel & Tourism Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.