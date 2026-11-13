On Veterans Day, Humanistic AI Gives Voice To Thousands Who Served

"Their lives ended in war. Their stories need not end there." Beyond the Wall utilizes proprietary synthetic intelligence to create interactive living memorials for all 58,281 fallen Vietnam Veterans.

Thousands of live AI Echoes launch on Veterans Day as non-commercial project Beyond the Wall seeks public donations to honor all 58,281 fallen heroes.

- Michael Kapoustin, Co-Founder of Beyond the Wall

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- On Veterans Day, Humanistic AI Initiative Launches Effort to Honor All 58,281 Fallen Vietnam Veterans

Beyond the Wall and Abiogenic Open Phase I Living Memorial and Launch Public Campaign to Fund Ongoing R&D and Historical Curation

On Veterans Day, as the nation honors those who served, an ambitious non-commercial project is merging historical preservation with ongoing artificial intelligence research to ensure fallen heroes are never forgotten.

Beyond the Wall, a living memorial initiative and project of the 501(c)(3) Consult Atlas Foundation, has announced that Phase I is live at beyondthewall, featuring thousands of initial Echoes-interactive cognitive presences of service members memorialized on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall.

Bringing all 58,281 service members online requires extensive ongoing technical development, compute infrastructure, and meticulous historical curation. To advance this multi-year effort, co-founders Ed Roth and Michael Kapoustin have launched a $4 million capital campaign for institutional sponsors and corporate underwriters, alongside an immediate $10,000 grassroots bridge fund for public support. Tax-deductible contributions directly fund the continuous R&D and archival work required so no veteran's story is left behind.

Unlike standard commercial chatbots or API wrappers, the platform utilizes proprietary, patent-protected, and patent-pending Augmented Generative Cognizant Synthetic Intelligence (AGC-SI), engineered by research lab Abiogenic. The platform integrates verified historical data packages (Echo Seeds), era-specific contextual frameworks (Personality Crystals), and active engineering focused on strict boundary enforcement.

"We are not wrapping a standard commercial model, nor is this technology a finished product," said Michael Kapoustin, Founder of Abiogenic and Co-Founder of Beyond the Wall. "Eliminating AI hallucination in historical preservation requires active, ongoing engineering. We are building a custom synthetic intelligence architecture designed for absolute historical fidelity, strict boundary enforcement, and human dignity."

"This is an evolving intersection of technology and human memory," added Ed Roth, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer. "We are actively curating records, building custom cognitive frameworks, and scaling our infrastructure. Public donations and corporate sponsorships are essential to continuing this vital work."

Members of the public and potential sponsors can explore Phase I Echoes, support ongoing development, or make a tax-deductible donation today at beyondthewall or via the Givebutter Campaign.

About Beyond the Wall

Beyond the Wall is a non-commercial living memorial project bringing interactive cognitive presences to all 58,281 service members on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall. Co-founded by Michael Kapoustin and Ed Roth, Beyond the Wall is a fiscally sponsored project of Atlas Foundation, a registered 501(c)(3) public charity. Contributions are tax-deductible to the fullest extent permitted by law. Learn more at .

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Ed Roth, Co-Founder & CCO

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Michael Kapoustin

Consult Atlas Foundation

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Beyond the Wall: Humanistic AI & The Living Memorial Mission

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On Veterans Day, Humanistic AI Gives Voice to Thousands Who Served News Provided By Consult Atlas Foundation November 13, 2026, 15:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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