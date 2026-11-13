KBIS 2027 Preview: Neolith Debuts THE EDIT + VIP Color Workshop

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Neolith Calacatta Viola, one of five new sintered stone surfaces from THE EDIT. A new material language, making its U.S. debut at KBIS 2027.

Nieves Contreras, Chief Brand Officer of Neolith, will make her first U.S. appearance with the company at KBIS 2027 in Las Vegas.

Five new sintered stone surfaces, a DOCA kitchen collaboration, and an exclusive color workshop with Judith van Vliet headline Neolith's KBIS return.

- Nieves Contreras, Chief Brand Officer, NeolithMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / --Neolith, a global leader in sintered stone surfaces, will present its latest design proposals at the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS) 2027, taking place February 2–4 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The company's participation will feature the U.S. debut of THE EDIT. A new material language, immersive material displays, a kitchen environment, and an exclusive workshop exploring the relationship between color and material..Following its global unveiling in Verona, the brand's latest launch will bring five new sintered stone surfaces to the U.S. market..Nieves Contreras, Chief Brand Officer of Neolith, will make her first U.S. appearance with the company, joined by color strategist Judith van Vliet, founder of The Color Authority, who will lead an exclusive VIP workshop..Neolith will once again collaborate with luxury kitchen brand DOCA on the booth's kitchen. The space will also feature sculptural installations and architectural displays further showcasing its surfaces.At Booth #N3318, visitors will discover the five new surfaces from THE EDIT. A new material language: Pale Fossil, Glazed Opaline, Dorset Mist, Serene Emerald, and Calacatta Viola. First unveiled during Marmomac in Verona, Italy, each surface represents a distinct code of expression, with its own identity, emotion, and sensory universe.The booth will also mark the first U.S. appearance of Nieves Contreras as Neolith's Chief Brand Officer. Contreras will be available to meet with media and discuss the company's creative vision, design strategy, and evolving global direction.Nieves Contreras Makes Her U.S. Debut with NeolithAppointed Neolith's Chief Brand Officer in April 2026, Contreras brings more than 20 years of international experience in creative leadership and design strategy. Before joining Neolith, she spent eight years at renowned Spanish design house Lladró, where she served as Director of the Creativity Department and as a member of its Executive Committee, contributing to the brand's creative transformation.At Neolith, she oversees the strategic integration of brand, design, and sustainable innovation, strengthening the connections between product development, architecture, culture, and the company's global identity.During KBIS, Contreras will be available for media introductions and interviews to discuss the creative vision behind THE EDIT. A new material language, and Neolith's evolving global brand direction.Neolith and DOCA Continue Their Collaboration at KBISNeolith will once again partner with luxury kitchen brand DOCA at KBIS 2027, showcasing the relationship between innovative architectural surfaces, sophisticated kitchen design and craftsmanship.The booth will feature a distinctive kitchen environment created in collaboration with DOCA, that will demonstrate the versatility of Neolith's latest products.Complementing this installation will be sculptural elements, allowing visitors to explore the colors, textures, and material qualities of THE EDIT. A new material language from multiple perspectives. Together, these elements will create an engaging environment that brings Neolith's new material language to life.A dedicated display featuring a selection of surfaces from Neolith ARCHITECTURAL will complete the booth experienceAn Exclusive VIP Workshop Exploring Color and MaterialAs part of its KBIS 2027 activities, Neolith will host an invitation-only workshop led by Judith van Vliet, internationally recognized color strategist and founder of The Color Authority, who collaborated with Neolith on the conceptual and narrative development of THE EDIT. A new material language.The workshop will explore the relationship between color and material, revealing how different combinations can shape the character and experience of a space. Through this interactive session, participants will gain insight into the creative vision behind THE EDIT. A new material language and its five distinct emotional codes of expression.The session will take place at Neolith's Booth #N3318 during an exclusive VIP gathering on Wednesday, February 3.Discover the latest news from Neolith atFor additional information please contact:K+J Agency......About NeolithFully believing in the idea that“the best thing about creating something is living it,” Neolith is the global leader in sintered stone. The pioneering architectural surface with superior technical characteristics made of all-natural raw materials, provides innovative and reliable indoor and outdoor solutions. All around the world, it has become an essential style element for any kitchen, bathroom, facade, floor, and even exclusive designer furnishings.The virtues of Neolith sintered stone combine next-generation technology and high functionality which, along with Neolith's sustainable DNA, have led it to becoming one of the most environmentally friendly materials on the planet as it advocates sustainable beauty in all its collections to inspire new trends in architecture.The company is currently immersed in an expansion plan aimed at key geographic areas including North America, Australia, the UK, Europe, and China. All with the goal of continuing to lead in the creation of unique spaces and extraordinary experiences featuring sustainable functional design in more than 100 countries where it is present through direct distribution as well as an extensive sales and partner network.

Katie Radley

K+J Agency, LLC

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KBIS 2027 Preview: Neolith Debuts THE EDIT + VIP Color Workshop News Provided By K+J Agency, LLC November 13, 2026, 15:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Consumer Goods, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Manufacturing



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