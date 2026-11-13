Texas Targets Roof-Age Insurance Denials Mckinney Roofer Says Roof Condition Records Now Matter More

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) A proposed TDI rule bars insurers from dropping homes over roof age alone. Fireman's Roofing says a documented roof inspection is what counts now.

- Don ScottMCKINNEY, TX, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Texas Department of Insurance has proposed a rule clarifying that insurers cannot decline or refuse to renew a homeowners policy based solely on the age of a house or its roof. Fireman's Roofing & General Contractor, a firefighter-owned roofing company in McKinney, says the change puts the spotlight on a question many Collin County homeowners have never had answered in writing: what condition is their roof actually in?Under the proposal, announced September 29, insurers may still weigh the physical condition of a home and its components, including roofing, wiring, plumbing, heating and air conditioning, and siding. Age by itself, however, cannot be the reason for a declination or nonrenewal. The proposed amendment to 28 TAC §21.1006 follows an August directive asking the agency to address rising property insurance costs.The issue carries weight in North Texas, where hail drives a large share of claims. Texas Public Radio reported that State Farm paid $1.4 billion in Texas hail claims in 2025, more than in any other state.Because condition, not age, is the deciding factor under the rule, Fireman's Roofing recommends homeowners keep a dated record of their roof before renewal season and after any major storm. That record should include photos of each roof slope, flashing and vents; a written summary of what the inspector found and whether repair or replacement is recommended, and why; and receipts for any repairs completed since the last renewal.“As firefighters, we spent years protecting homes and families,” co-founder Don Scott said in an April statement about the company's roof inspections. Scott described that same responsibility as helping homeowners understand the condition of their roof before deciding what work to approve.The rule does not change how claims are paid, and it does not guarantee that an older roof will be priced the same as a newer one. Homeowners with questions about a specific renewal or nonrenewal notice can contact their insurer or the TDI Help Line at 800-252-3439.Fireman's Roofing offers free roof inspections in McKinney and surrounding communities. Homeowners can request an inspection, ask for photos and a written summary of the findings, and review the proposed scope before deciding how to proceed.Homeowners can also review the company's hail damage roof repair service for details on what a post-storm inspection covers.About Fireman's Roofing & General ContractorFireman's Roofing & General Contractor is a firefighter-owned and operated McKinney company serving the Dallas–Fort Worth area with roof repairs, replacements and storm restoration.

Don Scott

Fireman's Roofing & General Contractor

+1 214-325-7014

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Texas Targets Roof-Age Insurance Denials; McKinney Roofer Says Roof Condition Records Now Matter More News Provided By Powerful Media Solutions November 13, 2026, 15:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Insurance Industry, Social Media



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