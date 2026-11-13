My Home Communities Offers Homebuyers Year-End Savings And Quick Move-Ins

Limited incentives: 4.99% 5/1 ARM, $100 earnest money and $15,000 Any Way You Want It

- Tamra Wade, Broker/Owner of RE/MAX TRUATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Georgia homebuyers have a limited window to take advantage of significant year-end savings from My Home Communities. The homebuilder is offering special financing, reduced earnest money requirements and flexible buyer incentives on select quick move-in homes, with opportunities to close before December 30, 2026*.As buyers look to make their move before the holidays and the start of a new year, My Home Communities is making homeownership more accessible with incentives on qualifying homes:4.99% 5/1 Adjustable-Rate Mortgage (ARM) financing$100 earnest money on select quick move-in homes$15,000 Any Way You Want It incentive to help buyers personalize their savingsQuick move-in homes available for closing before December 31, 2026“There's nothing quite like celebrating the holidays in a brand-new home," said Jacob Prather, President of My Home Communities.“With quick move-in homes available across Georgia, buyers still have time to find the perfect place to celebrate the season and welcome the new year. Our year-end incentives make now an especially exciting time to make that move, but buyers need to act quickly to close before December 30.”New Homes Across Georgia Offer Choices for HomebuyersWith communities throughout Georgia, including Monroe, Covington, Jefferson, Statham and Warner Robins, My Home Communities offers a variety of new-home opportunities for first-time buyers, growing families and those looking for their next chapter. Buyers can explore thoughtfully designed floor plans, desirable locations and new construction without the extended wait associated with building a home from the ground up.Why Buy Before December 30?Year-end offers a valuable opportunity for buyers ready to move. My Home Communities' limited-time incentives add purchasing flexibility, while available quick move-in inventory reduces many uncertainties associated with longer construction timelines."Our goal is to help buyers find the right home and make the purchasing process as straightforward as possible," said Tamra Wade, Broker/Owner of RE/MAX TRU. "These year-end opportunities give buyers meaningful choices, whether they're focused on their monthly payment, upfront expenses or making the most of available incentives. We encourage anyone considering a new home to explore their options before these offers expire."Buyers interested in taking advantage of the year-end opportunities are encouraged to contact the My Home Communities sales team: or 678-929-5487. Available homes, financing programs and incentives vary by community and homesite.*Offers apply to select quick move-in homes and are subject to availability. Special financing requires use of the seller's preferred lender and is subject to borrower qualifications, lender approval and lender-provided disclosures. Incentives vary by community and homesite. Contact the sales team for eligible homes, applicable deadlines and complete details.”About My Home CommunitiesMy Home Communities, founded in 2018, is one of Atlanta's fastest-growing new home builders. The company prioritizes quality and customer focus, utilizing superior processes to ensure precision and control in every home it builds. Its vision is to provide a more personalized homebuying experience at competitive prices, offering an alternative to the dominant mass-produced housing market. Backed by a seasoned team with 40 years of combined experience, My Home Communities is dedicated to making exceptional homes, one at a time. For more information, visit or call 678-929-5487.

Carol L Morgan

Denim Marketing

+1 770-383-3360

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My Home Communities Offers Homebuyers Year-End Savings and Quick Move-Ins News Provided By Denim Marketing November 13, 2026, 15:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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