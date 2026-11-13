Palm Coast Water And Sewer Rates Rose Again Oct. 1. A Local Plumber Says Leaks And Scale Now Cost More

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) After a 5.1% increase, Florida Plumbing & Inspection urges homeowners to check for hidden leaks and mineral buildup before they show up on the bill.

- Christian LaymonPALM COAST, FL, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Palm Coast water and wastewater rates rose 5.1 percent on October 1, the first annual adjustment tied to the Consumer Price Index under the city's utility rate plan, according to the City of Palm Coast. The increase follows two 8 percent increases in April and October 2025. Florida Plumbing & Inspection says the higher rates make two common household problems more expensive to ignore: slow leaks and mineral scale.Every gallon that runs through a leaking fixture is now billed at the higher rate. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's WaterSense program, household leaks can waste nearly 10,000 gallons a year, and a running toilet alone can waste about 200 gallons a day.In Palm Coast, many of those leaks start with scale. Palm Coast's Utility Department puts average drinking water hardness at about six grains per gallon, and the minerals that leave white buildup on faucets and showerheads can also collect inside toilet fill valves, flappers and faucet cartridges.“Most of what I replace on a service call is a part that scale has stopped from moving or sealing,” wrote Christian Laymon, owner and master plumber, in his guide to common household plumbing problems.Florida Plumbing & Inspection suggests three checks homeowners can do before the next bill arrives:Read the water meter, avoid using any water for an hour or two, then read it again. If the number moved, water is going somewhere.Add a few drops of food coloring to a toilet tank and wait 15 minutes without flushing. Color in the bowl means the flapper is leaking.Note which fixtures show white buildup and whether it appears throughout the home or only on hot water lines. That pattern gives a plumber a clearer starting point.Homeowners considering a water softener can ask three questions before buying. What issue has been measured at the home? Which equipment is designed to address it? What maintenance will that equipment need? A softener addresses hardness minerals; a filter should be chosen for the specific taste, odor or other concern it is designed to address.For an example of what goes into an installation estimate, see the company's guide to water softener installation costs.About Florida Plumbing & InspectionFlorida Plumbing & Inspection serves Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Ormond Beach with residential plumbing repairs, water heater installation, repiping, inspections and water filtration.

Christian Laymon

Florida Plumbing & Inspection

386-225-5393

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Palm Coast Water and Sewer Rates Rose Again Oct. 1. A Local Plumber Says Leaks and Scale Now Cost More News Provided By Powerful Media Solutions November 13, 2026, 15:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies



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