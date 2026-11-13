880 Affordable Child Care Spaces At Risk In Peel Region As December 31 Deadline Approaches

Ten child care providers urge Ontario and Peel Region to protect approved expansion projects, safeguard public investment and deliver spaces families need.

- Krystal Churcher, Executive Director of ACEBRAMPTON, ONT, CANADA, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ten approved child care expansion projects representing 880 new licensed spaces in Brampton and Mississauga are at risk of not meeting the December 31, 2026 completion deadline, potentially leaving hundreds of families without access to the affordable child care they have been waiting for. Projects that miss the deadline can see the funding lost, the project unable to move forward.In a joint open letter sent November 5th, the participating child care providers, supported by the Association of Canadian Early Learning Programs (ACE), are calling on Ontario's Ministry of Education and Peel Region, the local child care service system manager, to work together on an immediate solution to protect projects already underway.These projects were initiated, approved and funded in response to Ontario's commitment to expand affordable child care through the Canada-Wide Early Learning and Child Care (CWELCC) system. Providers secured locations, obtained approvals, arranged financing and began construction to help meet the growing demand for licensed child care. Together, the ten projects represent over $10million in public funding already committed.However, construction delays, municipal approval timelines, utility connections and other circumstances outside providers' control have put these projects at risk of missing the completion deadline."Ontario has families waiting for child care, approved spaces already being built, and a government committed to expanding access. We should be finding a way to get these projects across the finish line, not allowing deadlines to prevent families from accessing spaces that are already in development," said Krystal Churcher, Executive Director of ACE."This is also about responsible use of public funding. Before we commit more public resources to creating new child care spaces, we need to ensure the projects already approved and underway have a reasonable opportunity to open their doors."The ten projects include 751 planned spaces in Brampton and 129 in Mississauga, serving communities where access to affordable child care remains a significant concern.For Naila Saeed of EYES Childcare, the issue reflects the challenges families experience when affordable child care is unavailable."As a child care operator, I see firsthand how difficult it is for families to find affordable care. Parents are making decisions about returning to work, continuing their education and supporting their families based on whether they can find a space for their child," said Saeed."These 880 spaces represent real children and families waiting for care. We need to focus on getting these projects open rather than losing them to construction deadlines."ACE emphasizes that the providers are not requesting additional public funding or exemptions from safety and licensing requirements. They are asking for reasonable flexibility on completion timelines for viable projects that can demonstrate continued progress.The joint letter calls on the Province and Peel Region to:Extend completion deadlines for approved projects actively progressing toward opening.Protect existing funding commitments for viable projects.Work collaboratively with municipalities and providers to establish practical completion timelines that account for documented construction delays."The measure of success for Ontario's child care expansion should not simply be how many spaces are announced or approved. It should be how many spaces actually become available to children and families," Churcher added."We recognize the government's commitment to expanding affordable child care. This is an opportunity to work together on a practical solution that protects that commitment, respects public investment and delivers the spaces families were promised."ACE is also encouraging Ontario parents who are struggling to access affordable child care to share their experiences and concerns.Families can visit to participate in ACE's parent advocacy campaign and send a letter to government representatives to ensure their voices are heard."Parents need to be part of this conversation. Government needs to hear directly from the families who are waiting for care, the challenges they are facing and what access to affordable child care would mean for their lives," said Saeed.ACE and the fourteen participating child care providers are requesting an urgent meeting with Ontario's Ministry of Education and Peel Region ahead of the December 31 deadline.The families still need care. The projects are already underway. Ontario has an opportunity to ensure these 880 planned spaces are not lost.About ACEThe Association of Canadian Early Learning Programs (ACE) is a national, member-funded, nonpartisan organization representing licensed early learning and child care providers across Canada. ACE advocates for high-quality, affordable and accessible child care, parental choice and policies that support a sustainable, diverse early learning and child care system.

Krystal Churcher, Executive Director of ACE

The Association of Canadian Early Learning Programs (ACE)

+ +1 780-838-3103

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880 Affordable Child Care Spaces at Risk in Peel Region as December 31 Deadline Approaches News Provided By CIPR Communications November 13, 2026, 15:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Politics



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