Downyok & Downyok, P.A. Attorneys Sworn In To Sarasota County Bar Association South County Division Board For 2026-2027

Alexis Downyok assumes the role of Treasurer as P.J. Downyok continues to serve as Director, strengthening the firm's ties to Sarasota County's legal community.

VENICE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Downyok & Downyok, P.A. is pleased to announce that attorneys Alexis Downyok and P.J. Downyok were sworn in to leadership positions on the Sarasota County Bar Association's South County Division Board of Directors for the 2026–2027 term.The swearing-in ceremony took place at the Sarasota Yacht Club during the Sarasota County Bar Association's Annual Installation Dinner and Awards Ceremony.Alexis Downyok was installed as Treasurer, advancing from her previous role as a board member. P.J. Downyok was sworn in as a Director, continuing his service to the organization. Both attorneys have served on the South County Division Board since 2025.The South County Division of the Sarasota County Bar Association serves legal professionals in Venice, Englewood, Osprey, Nokomis, North Port, and surrounding communities. Established in 2010, the division provides opportunities for local attorneys to connect with colleagues, participate in professional development, and engage in activities that support the region's legal community.Through their board service, both attorneys will continue supporting professional connections and engagement within southern Sarasota County's legal community.About Downyok & Downyok, P.A.Downyok & Downyok, P.A. is a family law firm based in Venice, Florida, serving individuals and families throughout Sarasota County and surrounding communities. The firm represents clients in divorce, child custody and time-sharing, child support, alimony, paternity, adoption, and domestic violence injunction matters. With more than 30 years of combined legal experience, attorneys P.J. Downyok and Alexis Downyok provide practical legal guidance and personalized representation to clients facing family law concerns.For more information, visit d2lawyers.

Tiana Guzman

Omnizant LLC

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Downyok & Downyok, P.A. Attorneys Sworn In to Sarasota County Bar Association South County Division Board for 2026-2027 News Provided By Omnizant November 13, 2026, 15:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



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