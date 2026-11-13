The Estevez Group, PC Announces Fall 2026 Winner Of Hope For Humanity Scholarship

Hope for Humanity Scholarship Winner - 2026

FAIRFAX, VA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Estevez Group, PC is proud to announce that Victoria Wiggin, a current student at Regent University School of Law, has been selected as the Fall 2026 winner of the firm's Hope for Humanity Scholarship. After careful consideration of all submissions, the firm chose Victoria for her volunteer work, where she has dedicated her time and effort to helping people affected by human trafficking. Victoria plans to build a legal career focused on helping trafficking survivors through systemic change, and The Estevez Group is proud to support her as she works toward that goal.

The Hope for Humanity Scholarship awards $1,000 to one student each semester. The scholarship recognizes students who have shown a lasting commitment to protecting human rights and improving the lives of others. Both undergraduate and graduate students are welcome to apply, giving students at different stages of their education the opportunity to be recognized for their advocacy.

Applicants for the Hope for Humanity Scholarship must demonstrate a history of human rights advocacy and maintain a minimum GPA of 3.0. The firm may make exceptions to the GPA requirement for applicants who have completed exceptional humanitarian work. The application deadline for the Spring 2027 scholarship is February 10, 2027. Interested students can visit for more details.

About The Estevez Group, PC

At The Estevez Group, PC, we represent clients throughout Virginia in a wide range of immigration matters, including family-based immigration petitions, waivers of inadmissibility, naturalization, and other issues. We are committed to helping individuals and families understand their legal options and work through each step of the immigration process.

Our firm is fluent in English and Spanish. For more information, visit or call 703-202-1660 to set up a free consultation.



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