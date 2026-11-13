Principled Technologies And Benchmarkxprt Announce That Webxprt Has Passed The Two-Million-Run Milestone

WebXPRT, the free industry-standard browser performance benchmark, has passed the milestone of two million total test runs

DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Principled Technologies and the BenchmarkXPRT Development Community have announced that the WebXPRT browser benchmark has passed the two-million-run milestone, with runs from over 983 cities and 84 countries. WebXPRT runs in almost any browser and gives objective information about how well a laptop, tablet, smartphone, or any other web-enabled device handles common web tasks. Anyone can go to WebXPRT to easily run an evaluation test on their own device.WebXPRT 5, the latest version of the benchmark, contains HTML5-, JavaScript-, and WebAssembly-based scenarios that mirror the tasks users do every day: Video Background Blur with AI, Detect Faces with AI, Image Classification with AI, Document Scan with AI, Photo Effects, School Science Project, and Homework Spell Check.WebXPRT 5 also offers a new, optional AI workload for high-end systems: Image Generation. The Image Generation workload runs completely separately from WebXPRT 5's main tests and does not affect the main WebXPRT 5 testing experience and scores.“For a benchmark to pass the two-million-run mark, it needs widespread support from the benchmarking community, including manufacturers, OEM labs, the tech press, and end users,” said Mark Van Name, co-founder of Principled Technologies, which administers the BenchmarkXPRT Development Community.“WebXPRT is now in its 13th year, and its AI-oriented scenarios and new optional GenAI workload make it more relevant than ever before. We're excited to continue exploring WebXPRT's potential in the AI age.”WebXPRT is part of the BenchmarkXPRT suite of performance evaluation tools. The XPRTs help users get the facts before they buy, use, or evaluate tech products such as computers, tablets, and phones.To learn more about the BenchmarkXPRT Development Community, go to or contact a BenchmarkXPRT Development Community representative directly by sending a message to....About Principled Technologies, Inc.Principled Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of technology marketing, as well as learning and development services. It administers the BenchmarkXPRT Development Community.Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit

Justin Greene

BenchmarkXPRT Development Community

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Principled Technologies and BenchmarkXPRT announce that WebXPRT has passed the two-million-run milestone News Provided By Principled Technologies, Inc. November 13, 2026, 15:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Technology



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