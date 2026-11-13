Tejashwi Yadav Targets Samrat Choudhary Govt Over Crime, Corruption And Land Grabbing In Bihar

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 13 (IANS) Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Working President and Bihar's Leader of Opposition (LoP), Tejashwi Yadav, on Friday launched a fresh attack on the Samrat Choudhary-led NDA government, accusing it of failing to control crime, corruption and land grabbing in the state.

In a detailed post on social media platform X, Tejashwi alleged that ruling NDA legislators and Ministers were themselves involved in criminal activities and exploiting the public.

Targeting Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, the LoP alleged that the protection extended by those in power had emboldened legislators and Ministers to indulge in criminal activities.

He claimed that government land encroachment, murder of officials, corruption, extortion, robbery and dacoity were increasing rapidly in Bihar.

"There is effectively no government left in Bihar," Tejashwi remarked, alleging that NDA MLAs were now involved in looting the public and that corruption and crime had crossed all limits.

He also questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the allegations against NDA legislators, asking them to explain their silence.

Tejashwi cited several incidents to substantiate his allegations, including a controversy over the alleged encroachment of government and public land in the Tardih block of Darbhanga district.

He accused BJP MLA Maithili Thakur and her father, Ramesh Thakur, of illegally occupying government land allegedly worth several hundred crore rupees, besides public roads, community funeral and ritual grounds, and private plots.

The RJD leader claimed that the administration had verified complaints regarding the alleged encroachments.

He also took a swipe at the BJP legislator over the issue.

Referring to a major robbery in Darbhanga, Tejashwi alleged that a driver working for a bullion trader from West Bengal was shot at and around 62 kg of silver, along with cash, was looted.

He claimed that Vishal Mahaseth, who has been arrested or named as an accused in the case, had links with certain Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders.

He questioned why the Bihar government and NDA leaders had not responded to the incident.

Tejashwi also raised the issue of alleged arms and ammunition smuggling in Bihar.

He claimed that 44,000 live cartridges had been recovered from individuals associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

He also alleged that the smuggling network had trafficked several tonnes of bombs and ammunition.

Targeting legislators of Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas, Tejashwi accused the party's Belsand MLA of grabbing land worth crores of rupees in Muzaffarpur and Sitamarhi districts.

According to him, police records indicate that a gang of around 50 people was operating in the area to carry out land grabbing and extortion.

He also alleged that an LJP-Ram Vilas MLA's name had surfaced in connection with the murder of the executive officer of the Dehri-Dalmianagar Municipal Council in Rohtas district.

Citing allegations made by the deceased officer's wife, Tejashwi claimed that the murder was linked to the non-payment of a commission.

He further accused an LJP-Ram Vilas MLA in Bhagalpur of forcibly occupying land after firing 10 rounds.

The RJD leader also raised allegations involving a Bihar government Minister.

He claimed that an incident of alleged misconduct involving a young woman had taken place at a five-star hotel in Delhi and that a financial transaction was subsequently made to suppress the matter.

Linking these allegations to what he described as the NDA government's "tactics, character and true face", Tejashwi questioned the functioning of the state administration and accused the ruling coalition of failing to ensure accountability.

Through his social media post, the RJD leader sought to put the NDA government on the defensive by citing a series of alleged incidents involving BJP and LJP-Ram Vilas leaders.

The allegations, however, remain claims made by Tejashwi, and responses from the leaders concerned and the state government are awaited.