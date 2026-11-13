Tri-Services Panel Discusses Defence Maintenance, Sustenance Issues For Synergy

MENAFN - IANS) Jabalpur, Nov 13 (IANS) Looking to strengthen inter-service synergy, a tri-services Principal Maintenance Officers' Committee (PMOC) on Friday took key decisions on enhancing tri-services maintenance and sustenance issues, an official said.

The meeting was held at the Military College of Materials Management (MCMM), a premier training and educational institute of the Indian Army located in the Civil Lines area, Jabalpur, the official said.

In a message on X, the Integrated Defence Staff, Headquarters, wrote:“Presided over by Air Mshl KAA Sanjeeb, Air Officer-in-Charge, Maintenance, the meeting was attended by senior officers of all three services and HQ IDS.”

“Key decisions on enhancing #TriServices maintenance and sustenance issues were taken, thereby fostering greater synergy amongst the three Services. PMOC has been taking steady and firm steps towards #Integration and #JointCapability enhancement concurrently with efforts towards #Atmanirbharta,” wrote the HQ IDS.

“The meeting strengthened inter-service synergy through the exchange of best practices, deliberations on maintenance, logistics and sustainment, further enhancing joint operational effectiveness across the three Services,” it wrote.

In another development earlier, with the purpose of harnessing innovation and advancing indigenous defence capabilities, Lieutenant General Sandeep Jain, Vice Chief of the Army Staff, met innovators and defence industry players in Chennai.

In a message on X, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information, IHQ of MoD (Army) wrote,“Lieutenant General Sandeep Jain, #VCOAS, visited Chennai and interacted with leading indigenous innovators, academia and defence industry in the field of aerospace, unmanned systems and emerging defence technologies.”

“The visit showcased advancements in space technologies, autonomous systems, drones and next-generation logistics solutions, highlighting their potential to enhance battlefield effectiveness,” it wrote.

“Emphasising #Atmanirbharta, the #VCOAS underscored the importance of indigenous innovation, technology absorption and industry–academia collaboration in building a technologically advanced, self-reliant and future-ready #IndianArmy,” said the ADG PI.