Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana Part I Crosses Rs 1000 Crore Worldwide Mark

Ranbir Kapoor's 'Ramayana Part I' Crosses Rs 1000 Crore Worldwide

Superstar Ranbir Kapoor's 'Ramayana Part I' has crossed Rs 1000 crore worldwide after 8 days of its release in India. The makers of the film shared the news on their Instagram handle, announcing that the film has crossed Rs 1000 crore worldwide. The movie was directed by Nitesh Tiwari and also starred Yash, Sai Pallavi and Ravie Dubey in the lead roles. While sharing the poster, the makers wrote, " From Bharat to the world, the journey continues. Thank you for all the love. Yeh Ram ke yug ka aarambh hai."

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film witnessed a significant jump in collections during the Diwali festivities, with Monday's earnings accounting for approximately 35.15 per cent of its five-day total. The film opened with Rs 47 crore on Thursday, followed by Rs 38.25 crore on Friday and Rs 53 crore on Saturday. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, 'Ramayana: Part 1' is the first instalment of a two-part cinematic adaptation of the ancient Indian epic. The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. Anupam Kher voices Jatayu, the divine bird who plays a pivotal role in the narrative by attempting to rescue Sita from Ravana's abduction. Others in key roles are Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, and Rakul Preet Singh.