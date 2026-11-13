Tanishq Showroom Heist In Madurai: How Masked Burglars Stole Gold, Diamond Jewellery Worth Crores

MENAFN - Live Mint) Masked burglars allegedly broke into a newly opened Tanishq jewellery showroom in Madurai and escaped with gold and diamond ornaments worth several crores of rupees, police said on Thursday, according to a PTI report.

The theft took place at the outlet on Madurai Bypass Road, which was inaugurated just 15 days ago.

The burglary is suspected to have occurred around 3 AM, but came to light at approximately 10 AM when employees arrived to open the showroom.

According to The New Indian Express, preliminary investigations suggest that the burglars accessed the four-storey building, which is still under construction, using scaffolding at the rear.

They allegedly reached the rooftop before entering the showroom's first floor through the lift shaft.

Police Commissioner S Rajendran, who inspected the crime scene along with senior officials, said CCTV footage indicated the involvement of three people.

"Three persons broke the wall and door to enter the shop. About 30 per cent of the total goods in the shop has been stolen. An investigation is underway to determine the exact value of the stolen jewellery," Rajendran told reporters, as per PTI.

Burglars target display jewellery, leave lockers untouched

Investigators said the suspects appeared to have selectively targeted jewellery kept on display, leaving ornaments stored inside the showroom's lockers untouched.

The burglars reportedly escaped through the same route before fleeing on foot through two nearby streets. Police are yet to establish whether all three suspects entered the premises or whether others were involved.

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The exact value of the stolen ornaments will be determined after the showroom management files a formal complaint, as per the officials.

Police said the current estimate of the loss remains preliminary.

Special teams formed to track suspects

Sniffer dogs have been deployed and investigators are reportedly examining CCTV footage from the showroom and surrounding areas to identify those involved.

Madurai City Police have constituted special teams under Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) A G Inigo Divyan to investigate the case and recover the stolen jewellery. Three teams, operating under Assistant Commissioners of Police, have been formed, with each comprising three inspectors.

Police have also collected details of the showroom's employees and construction workers as part of the investigation to establish whether anyone with access to the premises was involved.

The investigation is ongoing, and police said further details about the value of the stolen jewellery and the suspects would emerge as the probe progresses.

With inputs from PTI.