Kinaxis Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:04 AM EST - Kinaxis Inc.: Today announced it has been named a Leader in five 2026 IDC MarketScape vendor assessments for worldwide supply chain planning. The recognition spans the overall market and four industries - discrete industries, process industries, consumer packaged goods and life sciences industries - all served by a single platform, Kinaxis Maestro®, the company's AI-powered supply chain orchestration platform. Kinaxis Inc. shares T are trading down 81 cents at $227.30.
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