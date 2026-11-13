Futures Muted As Gold Zooms
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Futures tracking Canada's blue-chip stocks were subdued on Friday as gold inched higher after hitting a more than one-year low in the previous session, while investors weighed the impact of Jensen Huang's resignation as Nvidia CEO on the AI trade.
The TSX tumbled 274.53 points to conclude Thursday at 36,137.19.
The Canadian dollar skidded 0.1 cents to 70.18 cents U.S.
Among companies, sustainable engineering firm Stantec reported third-quarter revenue and adjusted profit that beat analyst estimates
Royal Bank of Canada has eliminated at least three senior climate, sustainability and ESG roles, according to three people familiar with the decisions, as Canada's largest bank reorganizes its teams and creates a new vice presidency of public policy.
On the economic calendar, Statistics Canada reported wholesale trade rose 0.7% to $92.5 billion in September.
Moreover, manufacturing sales were essentially unchanged in September. Sales in the primary metal subsector declined the most, while the petroleum and coal product subsector posted the largest increase. On a quarterly basis, total sales rose 1.7% in the third quarter of 2026.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange lost 14.24 points, or 1.7%, Thursday to 802.78.
ON WALLSTREET
U.S. equity futures were higher on Friday as Nvidia shares rebounded from its recent pressure and after the latest inflation data came in slightly lighter than expected.
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials gained 96 points, or 0.2%, early Friday, to 52,486.
Futures for the S&P 500 hiked 23 points, or 0.3%, to 7,638.25.
Futures for the NASDAQ Composite moved forward 72.5 points, or 0.3%, at 28,457.
The Dow, S&P 500 and NASDAQ all pulled back on Thursday, led by a 4.3% drop in Nvidia after Huang stepped down from his post following reported extramarital affairs, including a relationship with a woman U.S. intelligence officials believe is a Chinese spy.
Even with the latest bout of market turbulence, the major averages are heading for weekly advances. The NASDAQ is up 3.2%, while the S&P 500 is on pace for a 2.9% advance. The Dow is poised for a nearly 2% jump. All three indexes are heading for their best weekly performances since early August.
Analysts told the media that Huang's exit could trigger a 20% correction in the stock.
Nvidia's chief financial officer Colette Kress, who's worked at the company for more than a decade, will lead the chipmaker as interim CEO. The company's board is looking both internally and externally for a full-time replacement for Huang.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 advanced 0.5% Friday, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng skidded 1.6%.
Oil prices lost 20 cents to $88.54 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices dulled $13.40 to $3,878.70 U.S an ounce.
Futures tracking Canada's blue-chip stocks were subdued on Friday as gold inched higher after hitting a more than one-year low in the previous session, while investors weighed the impact of Jensen Huang's resignation as Nvidia CEO on the AI trade.
The TSX tumbled 274.53 points to conclude Thursday at 36,137.19.
The Canadian dollar skidded 0.1 cents to 70.18 cents U.S.
Among companies, sustainable engineering firm Stantec reported third-quarter revenue and adjusted profit that beat analyst estimates
Royal Bank of Canada has eliminated at least three senior climate, sustainability and ESG roles, according to three people familiar with the decisions, as Canada's largest bank reorganizes its teams and creates a new vice presidency of public policy.
On the economic calendar, Statistics Canada reported wholesale trade rose 0.7% to $92.5 billion in September.
Moreover, manufacturing sales were essentially unchanged in September. Sales in the primary metal subsector declined the most, while the petroleum and coal product subsector posted the largest increase. On a quarterly basis, total sales rose 1.7% in the third quarter of 2026.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange lost 14.24 points, or 1.7%, Thursday to 802.78.
ON WALLSTREET
U.S. equity futures were higher on Friday as Nvidia shares rebounded from its recent pressure and after the latest inflation data came in slightly lighter than expected.
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials gained 96 points, or 0.2%, early Friday, to 52,486.
Futures for the S&P 500 hiked 23 points, or 0.3%, to 7,638.25.
Futures for the NASDAQ Composite moved forward 72.5 points, or 0.3%, at 28,457.
The Dow, S&P 500 and NASDAQ all pulled back on Thursday, led by a 4.3% drop in Nvidia after Huang stepped down from his post following reported extramarital affairs, including a relationship with a woman U.S. intelligence officials believe is a Chinese spy.
Even with the latest bout of market turbulence, the major averages are heading for weekly advances. The NASDAQ is up 3.2%, while the S&P 500 is on pace for a 2.9% advance. The Dow is poised for a nearly 2% jump. All three indexes are heading for their best weekly performances since early August.
Analysts told the media that Huang's exit could trigger a 20% correction in the stock.
Nvidia's chief financial officer Colette Kress, who's worked at the company for more than a decade, will lead the chipmaker as interim CEO. The company's board is looking both internally and externally for a full-time replacement for Huang.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 advanced 0.5% Friday, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng skidded 1.6%.
Oil prices lost 20 cents to $88.54 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices dulled $13.40 to $3,878.70 U.S an ounce.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment