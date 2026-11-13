Researcher in the Department of International Development, University of Birmingham

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles

I am an early Career Researcher interested in unofficial and official diplomacy and conflict resolution and the role of individuals, their perceptions and relationships within diplomatic initiatives and their development.

My recent PhD thesis focused on the development of unofficial (Track II) diplomacy into official (Track I diplomacy), examining the role of perception of trustworthiness and interpersonal trust in the "scaling up" process using the case study of the 1992-1993 Oslo Channel between the State of Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organisation.



2025–2026 Assistant Professor (Education), University of Birmingham 2024–2025 Part-Time Teaching Fellow, University of Birmingham

2024 University of Birmingham, PhD Political Science and International Studies



2025 Refocusing the Boundary Spanner: Individuals, Their Activities and the Development of Relations between Conflict Parties, International Negotiation, 31: 3 2023 A Very Personal Breakthrough: Interpersonal Trust and the Oslo Channel, Israel Studies Review, 38, 2

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