Glenda Davison is a medical scientist and associate professor at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. She is the Director of the SAMRC/CPUT Cardiometabolic Health Research Unit and Honorary associate professor at the University of Cape Town. Her research interests include noncommunicable disease, haematology, immunology, inflammation and the education of laboratory professionals.

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