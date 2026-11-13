Glenda Mary Davison
- Associate Professor, Cape Peninsula University of Technology
Glenda Davison is a medical scientist and associate professor at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. She is the Director of the SAMRC/CPUT Cardiometabolic Health Research Unit and Honorary associate professor at the University of Cape Town. Her research interests include noncommunicable disease, haematology, immunology, inflammation and the education of laboratory professionals.Experience
- –present Senior Lecturer in Haematology and Laboratory Science, Cape Peninsula University of Technology –present Associate professor, Cape Peninsula Uniersity of Technology
- 2012 University of Cape Town, PhD in Haematology
- 2019 Role: Associate Professor Funding Source: National Research Foundation
- South African Society of Haematology International Society of Laboratory Haematology South African Society of Medical Laboratory Technologists
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