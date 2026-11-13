Two Dead After Armed Confrontation Between Mexican Troops And Cartel Members

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Two people have been killed in an armed confrontation between Mexican military personnel and suspected drug cartel members in western Mexico.

The newspaper Milenio reported the incident, citing local authorities.

According to the report, the clash occurred in the municipality of Ocotlán, in the state of Jalisco. Personnel from Mexico's Defense Ministry received a report of a vehicle theft and were dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival, the soldiers came under attack from armed individuals travelling in three vehicles who were suspected of belonging to a criminal organization.

The military personnel pursued the attackers, but their vehicle collided with an armoured vehicle. A firefight subsequently broke out between the two sides.

Two of the suspected attackers were killed, while one soldier was wounded and taken to hospital, according to the newspaper. Authorities also arrested one suspect, identified as a Honduran national.

A machine gun, three rifles and two grenades allegedly belonging to the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) were recovered from a vehicle, Milenio reported.

Law enforcement officers are continuing their search for the armed individuals who fled the scene, while military and security forces maintain patrols in the area.