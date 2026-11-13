Ukraine's General Staff Confirms Strike On Lukoil Refinery In Volgograd, Oil Processing Units Hit

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"A fire broke out at the facility. The targets hit included the AVT-1, AVT-3, AVT-5 and AVT-6 crude oil distillation units, a hydrotreating unit, a loading and unloading rack, and six storage tanks, each with a capacity of 2,000 cubic meters," the statement said.

According to the General Staff, the Volgograd refinery can process about 15 million tonnes of oil annually. It produces gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel.

The facility is one of the Russian army's key fuel suppliers in the south. Its fuel is sent to the front line and to airfields used by aircraft launching strikes on Ukraine.

The General Staff stressed that every hour the refinery remains out of operation means "less diesel for tanks and trucks, less aviation kerosene for aircraft, and fewer oil revenues for the aggressor to build weapons of murder – missiles, Shaheds and explosives."

Ukrainian forces strike five of Russia's largest oil refineries since Oct 30

It noted that Ukraine is exercising its right to self-defense, guaranteed by Article 51 of the UN Charter. The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to systematically take measures aimed at undermining Russia's military and economic potential and forcing it to end its armed aggression.

As Ukrinform reported, reports circulated online that the Lukoil oil refinery in Russia's Volgograd had caught fire following a drone attack overnight on November 13.

Photo: Astra