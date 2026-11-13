Zelensky Says Pace Of Recovery Work Following Russian Strikes Too Slow

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Zelensky reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

"I held a coordination call on the situation in the regions. There were detailed reports on the consequences of the strikes on the Sumy region and recovery efforts in Shostka and Konotop. There were also reports on the Kyiv region – Bila Tserkva, Brovary, and other cities. The pace of recovery work is far too slow, and, unfortunately, inaccurate information was reported from several cities. We determined how to address this," Zelensky said.

According to Zelensky, the Ministry of Energy, together with the Ministry of Digital Transformation and the Ministry for Communities, must prepare additional mechanisms for cooperation with cities and communities to speed up recovery.

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"We separately discussed with the Prime Minister of Ukraine the restoration of the buildings of the Institute of Traumatology and Orthopedics in Kyiv, which were damaged by a Russian Shahed. The Minister of Energy reported on the protection of transformers and other equipment in the energy system," Zelensky said.

Overnight on November 13, Russian forces attacked high-voltage substations. Medical facilities, logistics infrastructure and residential buildings also came under attack.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine