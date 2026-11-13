Russian Drone Strike Causes Major Sunflower Oil Spill At Facility In Mykolaiv Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The State Environmental Inspectorate of the Southwestern District reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

"At around 05:30 on November 12, 2026, a Russian drone struck the premises of Bandurka Oil Extraction Plant LLC (part of Kernel agricultural holding), located in the village of Bandurka, Pervomaisk district, Mykolaiv region," the statement said.

The strike damaged four storage tanks containing a total of 8,500 tonnes of sunflower oil. One of the tanks, with a capacity of 3,000 cubic meters, was completely destroyed. The protective containment embankment was also damaged, allowing oil to spill onto an adjacent plot of land. There is no threat to nearby residential areas.

Inspectors surveyed the site and found that the contaminated area exceeded 3,500 square meters. They collected soil samples for laboratory testing.

Russia preparing strikes on food industry facilities in Ukraine – intelligence source

No direct discharge of oil into the Chornyi Tashlyk River has been detected so far.

Work is underway at the facility to pump oil out of the damaged containment area. Additional earthen barriers are also being built to prevent the contamination from spreading and oil from entering water bodies.

Once the laboratory test results are available and the relevant materials have been reviewed, the environmental inspectorate will calculate the damage caused.

As Ukrinform reported, following massive Russian strikes on food industry facilities, agricultural holding Kernel suspended operations at all its oil extraction plants and halted purchases of oilseeds.