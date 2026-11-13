Army Foils Major Drug-Smuggling Attempt Using Guided Balloons

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 13 (Petra)-- The Eastern Military Zone foiled an attempt to smuggle a large quantity of narcotics into the Kingdom early Friday using guided balloons, after detecting them heading towards Jordanian territory.

Border Guard units operating within their area of responsibility intercepted and brought down the balloons inside Jordanian territory, seizing the drugs they were carrying, in coordination with security and military agencies and the Anti-Narcotics Department.

The seized items were referred to the relevant authorities to take the necessary legal action.

The Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army reaffirmed their continued commitment to carrying out their national duty with efficiency and competence, firmly confronting all infiltration and smuggling attempts, regardless of the methods used or the evolving means employed.

The Armed Forces stressed that these efforts aim to safeguard the Kingdom's security and stability, protect its sovereignty and ensure the safety of its citizens.

//Petra// MF