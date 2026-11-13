Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Drugs In Development 2026: Pipeline Therapies, Ongoing Trials, And Companies Driving Innovation Engitix, GRI Bio, Qing Bile Therapeutics, Sirnaomics, Cascade Pharma

MENAFN - GetNews) (Albany, New York) - November 13, 2026: As per DelveInsight's assessment, globally, Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis pipeline constitutes 14+ key companies continuously working towards developing 14+ Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis treatment therapies, analysis of Clinical Trials, Therapies, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, and Developments analyzes DelveInsight.

“Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Pipeline Insight, 2026 " report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights into the present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Market.

The Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Pipeline report embraces in-depth commercial and clinical assessment of the pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. The report also covers a detailed description of the drug, including the mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, FDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, mergers acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

Some of the key takeaways from the Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Pipeline Report:



Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years. Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis companies working in the treatment market are HighTide Biopharma, Gilead Sciences, Immunic, Engitix, GRI Bio, Qing Bile Therapeutics, Sirnaomics, Cascade Pharmaceuticals, Chemomab Therapeutics, Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Pliant Therapeutics, Inc., HighTide Biopharma, Dr. Falk Pharma, Mirum Pharmaceuticals, CymaBay Therapeutics, Ipsen, Genfit, Albireo, and others, are developing therapies for the Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis treatment



Emerging Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis therapies in the different phases of clinical trials are- HTD 1801, GS-9674, IMU-838, Research programme-antifibrotic therapeutics, GRI-0124, QBT-002, STP707, CS0159, CM 101, Volixibat, PLN-74809 (bexotegrast), HTD1801, Norursodeoxycholic acid, Volixibat, Seladelpar, Elafibranor, A3907, and others are expected to have a significant impact on the Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis market in the coming years.

In October 2026, The Phase III PSC study continued expanding its recruitment footprint across Europe, with recruitment activity recorded in Belgium, Poland, Romania, and other participating countries. The study is designed to assess whether elafibranor can improve clinical outcomes compared with placebo in adults with PSC.

In October 2026, Mirum Pharmaceuticals presented full results from the VISTAS trial at the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) 2026 meeting. In patients with PSC-associated moderate-to-severe pruritus, volixibat reduced itch scores by 2.72 points compared with a 1.08-point reduction with placebo over 28 weeks. Sleep disturbance also improved. The company is targeting a potential New Drug Application (NDA) submission in the first half of 2027, following further FDA discussions.

In September 2026, Clinical findings published in the American Journal of Gastroenterology on September 1, 2026, evaluated nebokitug, an investigational anti-CCL24 monoclonal antibody, in patients with PSC. Results showed a generally comparable safety profile between treatment and placebo groups. Although no significant overall changes were observed in liver tests, ELF scores, or liver stiffness measurements at Week 15, a prespecified subgroup with moderate-to-advanced fibrosis demonstrated a significant reduction in liver stiffness. The findings support further investigation of nebokitug's potential antifibrotic activity.

In September 2026, - Norucholic acid advances through European regulatory review: Dr. Falk Pharma's norucholic acid (nor-UDCA) remained a notable late-stage PSC candidate. The European Medicines Agency's September 2026 agenda included a pre-authorisation oral explanation concerning the therapy. Nor-UDCA has completed Phase III development, but this regulatory activity does not constitute FDA approval.

In August 2026, Volixibat receives FDA designations: Mirum Pharmaceuticals reported that the FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy and Orphan Drug designations to volixibat for cholestatic pruritus associated with PSC. The FDA recommended a Phase III study during pre-NDA discussions, and the company planned further regulatory engagement. These designations are not marketing approvals.

In May 2026, Chemomab Therapeutics reported alignment with the FDA on the design of a potential Phase III registration trial for nebokitug. The investigational therapy also held FDA and EMA Orphan Drug designations and FDA Fast Track designation for PSC. These regulatory designations do not represent approval.

In May 2026, Mirum Pharmaceuticals ' shares rose by around 10% on Monday after the company announced that its oral IBAT inhibitor, volixibat, achieved the primary endpoint in the Phase IIb VISTAS trial involving patients with primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC). The therapy is aimed at treating cholestatic pruritus, a common PSC symptom characterized by severe itching. According to VISTAS study investigator Kris Kowdley, current clinical options to manage this symptom are limited, and the positive results indicate a potentially meaningful advancement for PSC patients. Following these results, Mirum plans to hold a pre-NDA meeting with the FDA this summer and intends to submit a regulatory filing for volixibat in the second half of the year.

In March 2026, Chemomab Therapeutics Lt d. has reported its financial and operational results for the full year and fourth quarter ending December 31, 2025, along with a broader corporate update. The company focuses on advancing novel therapies for fibro-inflammatory diseases with significant unmet medical needs.

In September 2025, Enrollment has been finalized for the Phase 2b VISTAS trial evaluating the oral investigational therapy volixibat in patients experiencing itching related to primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC). The study, which enrolled 182 participants, is anticipated to release top-line results between April and June of next year.

In August 2025, Chemomab Therapeutics reached alignment with U.S. regulators on key elements of the late-stage development of nebokitug, its investigational therapy for primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), while continuing to seek a strategic partner for the upcoming Phase 3 trial. In prior discussions with the FDA, it was agreed that a single Phase 3 study evaluating PSC progression-related outcomes would be adequate to support a future approval submission, provided the results demonstrate positive efficacy.

In June 2025, Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: CMMB ), a clinical-stage biotech developing innovative treatments for fibro-inflammatory diseases with high unmet need, announced that it has received FDA confirmation on two key development milestones as it progresses the nebokitug Phase 3 program. During the FDA End-of-Phase 2 (EOP2) review, Chemomab and the FDA discussed multiple Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls (CMC) topics essential for ensuring drug quality and supply consistency for late-stage development and future commercialization. The FDA expressed agreement with the CMC strategy proposed by Chemomab and its contract manufacturing partner.

In May 2025, Dr. Falk Pharma's norucholic acid (NCA) has shown promising results in a Phase III study for primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC). In the pivotal NUC-5 trial (NCT03872921), NCA achieved statistically significant improvements over placebo in meeting the combined primary goals of partially normalizing alkaline phosphatase levels-a liver enzyme associated with PSC and preventing disease progression as seen on histology. Additionally, NCA demonstrated notable benefits across several secondary endpoints, with safety and tolerability profiles comparable between the NCA and placebo groups. In May 2025, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLMD), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on cardiometabolic and gastrointestinal oncology conditions, has announced promising preclinical results for Aramchol in models of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC). Fibroinflammatory cholangiopathies like PSC and primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) involve cholestatic damage, inflammation, and fibrosis-driven bile duct obstruction, leading to disease complications. Aramchol, a stearoyl-CoA desaturase 1 (SCD-1) inhibitor, demonstrated both preventive and therapeutic effects on biliary fibrosis in mouse models of PSC. The drug dose-dependently reduced the expression of fibrotic markers such as plasminogen activator inhibitor-1 and key hepatic stellate cell activation genes (VEGFA and PDGFB) in TGFβ-stimulated human cholangiocyte (H69) and mouse biliary epithelial cells (MLEs). Additionally, Aramchol significantly inhibited TGFβ-driven hepatic fibrosis pathways while enhancing peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor (PPAR) signaling.

Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Overview

Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis (PSC) is a ra re, chronic liver disease characterized by inflammation and scarring of the bile ducts, which can lead to bile flow obstruction, liver damage, and eventually cirrhosis. The exact cause is unknown, but it is often associated with autoimmune conditions, particularly inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). PSC progresses slowly and may cause fatigue, itching, jaundice, and abdominal pain, but many patients remain asymptomatic in early stages. There is currently no cure, and treatment focuses on managing symptoms, preventing complications, and monitoring for liver failure or bile duct cancer.

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Emerging Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Drugs Under Different Phases of Clinical Development Include:



HTD 1801: HighTide Biopharma

GS-9674: Gilead Sciences

IMU-838: Immunic

Research programme: antifibrotic therapeutics Engitix

GRI-0124: GRI Bio

QBT-002: Qing Bile Therapeutics

STP707: Sirnaomics

CS0159: Cascade Pharmaceuticals

CM 101: Chemomab Therapeutics

Volixibat: Mirum Pharmaceuticals

PLN-74809 (bexotegrast): Pliant Therapeutics, Inc.

HTD1801: HighTide Biopharma

Norursodeoxycholic acid: Dr. Falk Pharma

Volixibat: Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Seladelpar: CymaBay Therapeutics

Elafibranor: Ipsen/Genfit A3907: Albireo/IPSEN

Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Route of Administration

Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs, such as



Oral

Parenteral

Intravitreal

Subretinal

Topical Molecule Type

Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Molecule Type

Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Products have been categorized under various Molecule types, such as



Monoclonal Antibody

Peptides

Polymer

Small molecule

Gene therapy Product Type

Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment



Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Assessment by Product Type

Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis By Stage and Product Type

Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Assessment by Route of Administration

Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis By Stage and Route of Administration

Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Assessment by Molecule Type Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis by Stage and Molecule Type

DelveInsight's Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Report covers around 14+ products under different phases of clinical development like



Late-stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I)

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates Route of Administration

Further Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis product details are provided in the report. Download the Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis pipeline report to learn more about the emerging Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis therapies

Some of the key companies in the Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Therapeutics Market include:

Key companies developing therapies for Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis are - HighTide Biopharma, Dr. Falk Pharma, Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Pliant Therapeutics, Inc., Chemomab Therapeutics, CymaBay Therapeutics, Genfit, Albireo, IPSEN, and others.

Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Pipeline Analysis:

The Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Treatment.

Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis key companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university websites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.

Download Sample PDF Report to know more about Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis drugs and therapies

Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Pipeline Market Drivers



Increasing Disease Awareness and Diagnosis: Growing awareness of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), improvements in diagnostic imaging, and advancements in liver function testing are supporting early disease identification and increasing demand for effective therapies.

High Unmet Medical Need: The absence of widely approved disease-modifying treatments for PSC is encouraging pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to invest in the development of innovative therapeutic candidates.

Advancements in Novel Therapeutic Approaches: Increasing research into FXR agonists, PPAR agonists, anti-fibrotic agents, immunomodulators, and bile acid-based therapies is expanding the PSC clinical pipeline.

Growing Clinical Research and R&D Investments: Rising investments in Phase II and Phase III clinical trials, along with collaborations between pharmaceutical companies and research institutions, are accelerating the development of potential PSC treatments. Increasing Focus on Precision Medicine: Improved understanding of disease mechanisms, genetic factors, bile acid metabolism, and gut-liver interactions is supporting the development of targeted treatment strategies for PSC patients.

Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Pipeline Market Barriers



Limited Understanding of Disease Pathogenesis: The complex and multifactorial nature of PSC, involving genetic, immune-mediated, and environmental factors, makes it challenging to identify effective therapeutic targets.

Lack of Validated Clinical Endpoints: The slow disease progression and variability in clinical manifestations make it difficult to establish reliable endpoints for evaluating treatment efficacy in PSC clinical trials.

High Clinical Development Costs: The rarity of PSC, limited patient populations, and requirement for long-term clinical studies increase research expenses and create challenges for pharmaceutical companies.

Limited Treatment Options and Disease Heterogeneity: Variations in disease severity, progression rates, and associated conditions, particularly inflammatory bowel disease, complicate treatment development and patient management. Regulatory and Safety Challenges: The need to demonstrate meaningful improvements in liver function, fibrosis progression, and transplant-free survival, alongside long-term safety monitoring, can delay regulatory approvals and commercialization of emerging therapies.

Scope of Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Pipeline Drug Insight



Coverage: Global

Key Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Companies: HighTide Biopharma, Gilead Sciences, Immunic, Engitix, GRI Bio, Qing Bile Therapeutics, Sirnaomics, Cascade Pharmaceuticals, Chemomab Therapeutics, Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Pliant Therapeutics, Inc., HighTide Biopharma, Dr. Falk Pharma, Mirum Pharmaceuticals, CymaBay Therapeutics, Ipsen, Genfit, Albireo, and others

Key Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Therapies: HTD 1801, GS-9674, IMU-838, Research programme-antifibrotic therapeutics, GRI-0124, QBT-002, STP707, CS0159, CM 101, Volixibat, PLN-74809 (bexotegrast), HTD1801, Norursodeoxycholic acid, Volixibat, Seladelpar, Elafibranor, A3907, and others

Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Therapeutic Assessment: Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis current marketed and Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis emerging therapies Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Market Dynamics: Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis market drivers and Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis market barriers

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Table of Contents

1. Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Report Introduction

2. Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Executive Summary

3. Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Overview

4. Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis- Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment

5. Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Pipeline Therapeutics

6. Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Late Stage Products (Phase II/III)

7. Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

8. Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Early Stage Products (Phase I)

9. Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Preclinical Stage Products

10. Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Therapeutics Assessment

11. Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Inactive Products

12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis

13. Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Key Companies

14. Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Key Products

15. Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Unmet Needs

16. Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Market Drivers and Barriers

17. Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Future Perspectives and Conclusion

18. Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Analyst Views

19. Appendix

20. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.