Pearl Launches Practice Intelligence® In Canada

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Practice Intelligence connects what AI sees in a dental x-ray to what the practice does next, from clinical review and treatment planning to scheduling and follow-up

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pearl, the global leader in dental AI solutions, today announced the Canadian launch of Practice Intelligence®, a platform that connects what AI sees in dental x-rays with what the practice does next. By bringing AI findings together with treatment plans, patient histories, and appointment data, Practice Intelligence helps teams move from identifying a potential need to reviewing it clinically, scheduling planned care, and following up through completion. The platform supports Canadian procedure codes, tooth numbering, and practice-specific fee schedules.

Key Takeaways



Pearl is bringing Practice Intelligence to Canada to help dental teams act on AI findings, connecting potential needs identified in x-rays with treatment plans, appointments, and patient follow-up.

Practice Intelligence supports Canadian procedure codes and tooth numbering, and integrates with Carestack, ClearDent, Curve, Denticon, Dentrix, Eaglesoft, and Open Dental. Teams can see which findings need clinical review, which treatment plans remain unscheduled, and where care has stalled, then use that information to prepare for visits and prioritize outreach.



What problem does Practice Intelligence solve?

Practice Intelligence addresses the gap between seeing a potential need in an x-ray and taking the next step in a patient's care. An AI finding needs a clinician's review. A treatment plan may be recorded but never scheduled. A cancelled appointment may leave care unfinished. Practice Intelligence connects the clinical and operational information needed to recognize these situations and brings it into the schedule, daily huddle, and patient follow-up lists. By maximizing efficiency and team-alignment, Practice Intelligence also enables practices to increase the value of each appointment without needing to add staff, providing crucial support when facing staffing shortages.

In a Pearl survey conducted with the American Association of Dental Office Management (AADOM), 77% of respondents named scheduling as their primary challenge, and 69% said minimizing last-minute cancellations was a priority. Practice Intelligence brings clinical context to those operational decisions: which patients have potential needs to review, which have outstanding treatment plans, and which need a call to get care back on the schedule.

“Seeing a potential problem on an x-ray is the start. The clinician needs to evaluate it, and if treatment is recommended, the team needs to help the patient take the next step. Practice Intelligence connects that clinical insight to the work that follows. It helps a team prepare for the patient coming in on Thursday and follow up with the patient whose planned crown was never rescheduled. We're bringing that connection to Canadian practices with their own codes, fees, and practice management systems.”

–Ophir Tanz, CEO of Pearl.

How does Practice Intelligence connect AI findings with daily practice workflows?



AI-guided schedule. AI findings appear alongside the day's appointments, helping clinicians identify potential concerns to review before the patient arrives. The same view brings together unscheduled treatment and overdue imaging and hygiene, with access to the patient's last full-mouth series, bitewings, periodontal charting, and cleaning. A printable daily huddle sheet, organized by provider, helps the team prepare for those conversations and next steps.

AI treatment opportunities. A central view brings together potential treatment needs identified through AI analysis for clinician review. Teams can filter opportunities by provider, treatment type, and stage as appropriate. Categories include periodontal therapy, endodontics and retreatment, implants, early-stage caries, restorations and replacements, and impactions. Associated treatment values are calculated using the organization's own fee schedule. Clinicians remain responsible for diagnosis and treatment decisions.

Recall and call sheets. Clinical findings and treatment status help teams decide whom to contact and why. Lists for overdue care, care due now, recently planned treatment, and recently cancelled appointments bring outstanding needs into patient outreach. Teams can prioritize follow-up using clinical urgency, treatment value, and provider information, including contacting patients whose planned care was interrupted by a cancellation.

Practice Insights. Dashboards connect AI-identified opportunities with the stages that follow: treatment planning, scheduling, and completion. Leaders can review planning rates, case acceptance, and completion by office, provider, and treatment type to see where care is progressing and where follow-up may be needed. Differences between AI findings and treatment plans can also identify cases for clinical review and coaching. One patient view. AI findings sit alongside treatment history and planned, scheduled, and unscheduled care in a single panel. Clinical and administrative teams can use that shared context to understand what has been identified, what the clinician has planned, and what needs to happen next.



What results have Practice Intelligence users reported?

Practice Intelligence has been used by U.S. dental practices and groups since 2020. Reported customer results include time savings, recovered production, and greater visibility into potential treatment needs.



2-3 hours saved on administrative work. Office managers reported saving two to three hours a day by reducing manual reporting, patient recall work, and duplicate tasks.

$5K new weekly production. Mid-size practices reported recapturing at least US$5,000 a week in crown production by following up with patients on recently cancelled appointment lists. 35% diagnoses increase. A U.S. dental organization reported a 35% increase in monthly diagnoses, 44% more procedures diagnosed, and US$29.5 million in newly diagnosed dentistry surfaced using Practice Intelligence over a six month period.



“The best technology fades into the background and lets you focus on your patients. That's what Pearl has done for us. It takes work off our plate, so every visit feels more personal for our patients and less stressful for our team. Pearl is the first technology I've used that does both.”

–Dr. Carla Conn, Owner | Kids Sleep Dentistry, Winnipeg, Canada

What does this mean for dental practices in Canada?

For Canadian practices, Practice Intelligence makes AI findings useful across every step of dental care delivery. Second Opinion® flags findings on dental x-rays for clinicians to review. Practice Intelligence connects those findings with the patient's treatment and appointment records, giving the wider team information it can use to prepare for visits and coordinate follow-up.

For multi-location practices and dental service organizations, Practice Intelligence provides visibility by provider and location into AI findings, planned treatment, scheduled care, and completed procedures. Leaders can use that information to investigate differences across offices, support newer associates, and focus coaching on specific patient cases and workflow gaps.

How is Practice Intelligence different from a practice management system or scheduling tool?

A practice management system is a system of record that stores and structures the data that dental practices generate and use across day-to-day tasks, like scheduling, record keeping and billing. Practice Intelligence is a system of intelligence that combines that data with AI-enabled understanding of each patient's dental health to proactively identify treatment needs, guide daily priorities, and help practices deliver more necessary care, more effectively.

For example, a clinical finding that was missed, undocumented or ignored on a previous visit will be brought to the clinician's attention before the patient's next visit. If the clinician has already planned treatment but no appointment is booked, the team can identify that patient for follow-up. If a scheduled visit is cancelled, the outstanding plan gives the team clinical context for rescheduling.

The value is the connection between the image, the treatment record, and the appointment. Practice Intelligence puts that connection into the schedule, call sheets, morning huddle report and patient record so that the team can act on it.

How can Canadian practices get Practice Intelligence?

Practice Intelligence is available to Canadian practices using Carestack, ClearDent, Curve, Denticon, Dentrix, Eaglesoft, and Open Dental, with additional integrations planned. Existing Pearl customers and practices new to Pearl can request a demo and confirm compatibility with their practice management system at hellopearl.com/canada.

About Pearl

Pearl is a dental AI company committed to enhancing how patient care is delivered. Founded in 2019 by a team with decades of experience developing successful, enterprise-grade computer vision solutions, Pearl introduced the first-ever FDA-cleared AI capable of reading and instantly identifying diseases in dental x-rays. With regulatory clearance in 120 countries, Pearl's AI assists dentists in making precise clinical decisions and effectively communicating with patients, thereby transforming the dental care experience worldwide. As dentistry's global AI leader, Pearl is committed to the ongoing innovation of robust, accessible AI tools that improve patient health outcomes and build greater trust in dental medicine. To request a demo, please visit hellopearl.com/demo.

Media Contact: Nick Garrison VP Markerting, Pearl ...