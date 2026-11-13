Global Carbon Black Powder Market Report 2026: Size, Share, 6.7% CAGR And Industry Forecast To 2030 Capitalize On EV And Recycled Carbon With Birla Carbon, Cabot, Orion And PCBL

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Carbon Black Powder Market Global Report 2026" has been added tooffering.

The global carbon black powder market is experiencing strong growth, supported by rising automotive production, expanding industrial manufacturing and increasing demand across tire, rubber, plastics, paints, coatings and printing ink applications. The market is projected to increase from $15.18 billion in 2025 to $16.27 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%.

Historic market expansion has been driven by higher demand from tire and rubber manufacturers, growing vehicle ownership and increased consumption of carbon black powder as a reinforcing and pigmentation material. Its ability to improve strength, durability, wear resistance and ultraviolet protection has made it an important component in automotive tires, rubber parts, plastic products and protective coatings.

The carbon black powder market is forecast to reach $21.12 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2026. Growth during the forecast period is expected to be supported by greater adoption of sustainable and recovered carbon black, increasing use of conductive carbon black in electronics, rising electric vehicle component production and continued investment in advanced materials. Expanding production of specialty carbon black grades designed for specific performance requirements will also contribute to market development.

Automotive industry demand remains a major growth driver for the carbon black powder market. Higher vehicle production is increasing the need for durable, high-performance materials used in tires and other critical automotive components. According to the Government of Canada, revenues from automobile and light-duty motor vehicle manufacturing rose from $45.0 billion in 2022 to $60.0 billion in 2023, an increase of 33.2%. Total industry revenues increased from $45.1 billion to $60.1 billion over the same period, illustrating the scale of growth within a key carbon black end-use sector.

Sustainability is becoming a central priority for carbon black powder producers and customers. Manufacturers are investing in recovered and renewable feedstocks to reduce reliance on conventional production processes, support circular economy objectives and improve long-term supply security. Demand is also increasing for customized carbon black grades that provide improved conductivity, purity, reinforcement and pigmentation performance.

In February 2026, Birla Carbon launched a new Continua Sustainable Carbonaceous Material production line at its facility in Trecate, Italy. The dedicated line supports large-scale finishing and packaging of material derived from recycled tire feedstock. The investment expands the availability of sustainable carbon materials for tire, rubber and plastics applications while supporting consistent quality and reliable international supply.

Strategic distribution partnerships are also improving access to carbon black powder across important industrial markets. In July 2023, Orion Engineered Carbons partnered with ChemSpec Ltd. to expand the availability of Orion's products in the UK and Ireland. The collaboration uses ChemSpec's sales network and technical support capabilities to serve customers in coatings, inks, adhesives, sealants and other specialty industrial sectors.

Key carbon black powder market trends include growing adoption of specialty grades for advanced performance applications, rising demand for high-purity conductive materials in electronics and increased use in high-performance automotive components. The transition toward electric vehicles is expected to create additional opportunities as manufacturers seek materials that support conductivity, durability and efficient component performance.

Asia-Pacific dominated the carbon black powder market in 2025 and is expected to remain a rapidly growing regional market throughout the forecast period. Growth in the region is supported by extensive automotive manufacturing, tire production, industrial expansion and rising demand for specialty materials. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa.

Countries covered in the carbon black powder market include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Product Type: Furnace Carbon Black; Thermal Carbon Black; Acetylene Carbon Black; Specialty Carbon Black; Conductive Carbon Black; Recovered Carbon Black; Pigment Carbon Black

2) By Form: Powder; Granules; Pellets

3) By Application: Rubber; Cosmetics; Paints; Coatings And Inks; Agriculture; Pharmaceutical; Other Applications

4) By End Use Industry: Automotive And Transportation; Electronics And Electrical; Construction; Energy And Power; Aerospace; Healthcare

Subsegments:

1) By Furnace Carbon Black: High Structure Furnace Carbon Black; Intermediate Structure Furnace Carbon Black; Low Structure Furnace Carbon Black

2) By Thermal Carbon Black: Fine Thermal Carbon Black; Medium Thermal Carbon Black

3) By Acetylene Carbon Black: Standard Acetylene Carbon Black; High Purity Acetylene Carbon Black; Compressed Acetylene Carbon Black

4) By Specialty Carbon Black: Low Color Specialty Carbon Black; Medium Color Specialty Carbon Black; High Color Specialty Carbon Black; High Jetness Specialty Carbon Black

5) By Conductive Carbon Black: High Conductivity Carbon Black; Ultra High Conductivity Carbon Black; Electrostatic Dissipative Carbon Black

6) By Recovered Carbon Black: Tire Derived Recovered Carbon Black; Industrial Rubber Derived Recovered Carbon Black; Mixed Feedstock Recovered Carbon Black

7) By Pigment Carbon Black: High Color Pigment Carbon Black; Medium Color Pigment Carbon Black; Low Color Pigment Carbon Black; Blue Undertone Pigment Carbon Black; Brown Undertone Pigment Carbon Black

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured



Asahi Carbon Co. Ltd.

Birla Carbon India Private Limited

Cabot Corporation

Denka Company Limited

Hebei Daguangming Industrial Group Co. Ltd.

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd.

International CSRC Investment Holdings Co. Ltd.

Iran Carbon Company

Jiangxi Black Cat Carbon Black Co. Ltd.

Jinneng Science & Technology Co. Ltd.

Koel Colours Private Limited

Longxing Chemical Stock Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Omsk Carbon Group Limited.

Orion S.A.

PCBL Limited

Ralson Carbon Black Limited

Shanxi Anlun Chemical Co. Ltd.

Suzhou Baohua Carbon Black Co. Ltd.

Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd. Yingkou Liaobin Carbon Black Co. Ltd.

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