NVDA INVESTOR DEADLINE APPROACHING: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Reminds NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) Investors Of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Deadline On January 8, 2027

If you purchased or acquired securities in NVIDIA between October 9, 2025 and November 8, 2026 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).









NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against NVIDIA Corporation (“NVIDIA” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: NVDA) and reminds investors of the January 8, 2027 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995. See .

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) Jensen Huang had an affair with a suspected Chinese spy, who also has a role at a company called Megaspeed, which is suspected of helping China evade export controls; (2) as such, NVIDIA's statements about its relationship with Megaspeed were materially false and misleading at all relevant times; (3) the foregoing raised concerns in the national security community about NVIDIA and, if revealed, presented a material risk to the Company's reputation and business prospects; and (4) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

On November 8, 2026, NVIDIA issued a statement from its board of directors initiating an independent investigation after Jensen Huang acknowledged to the company's board that he had been intimate with a business executive who U.S. intelligence determined was a Chinese spy. On this news, NVIDIA's stock price fell $7.97, or 4.27%, to close at $178.67 per share on November 9, 2026.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding NVIDIA's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the NVIDIA class action, go to /NVDA call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) for Investors Regarding the NVIDIA Securities Class Action Lawsuit:

What is the NVIDIA securities fraud lawsuit about?

The lawsuit alleges that NVIDIA Corporation and certain of its officers made materially false and misleading public statements throughout the Class Period. Specifically, the complaint alleges that NVIDIA's Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang had an intimate relationship with a business executive whom U.S. intelligence allegedly determined to be a Chinese spy, and that this individual allegedly held a role at a company called Megaspeed, which is suspected of helping China evade export controls. As a result, the complaint alleges that NVIDIA's public statements regarding its relationship with Megaspeed were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. The complaint further alleges that these circumstances raised concerns within the national security community and, if revealed, presented a material risk to NVIDIA's reputation and business prospects.

Who may be eligible to participate in the lawsuit?

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) securities on the open market between October 9, 2025 and November 8, 2026, inclusive, may be eligible to participate in this lawsuit. Eligibility is not limited to those who seek appointment as lead plaintiff; any investor who purchased NVIDIA shares during the Class Period may potentially share in any recovery obtained. Interested investors are encouraged to contact Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP to learn more about their rights and options in connection with this matter.

What is a lead plaintiff, and how can I seek appointment?

A lead plaintiff is a court-appointed representative who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation, including making key decisions regarding the prosecution of the case and any potential settlement. Any member of the proposed class may move the court for appointment as lead plaintiff, and the deadline to file such a motion is January 8, 2027. It is important to note that investors are not required to serve as lead plaintiff in order to be a member of the class or to share in any recovery that may be obtained. Class members who do not seek lead plaintiff status may still participate in any recovery without taking any affirmative steps in the litigation.

Why should investors contact Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP?

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP has represented investors in securities litigation for decades and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders. Investors who purchased NVIDIA securities during the Class Period may contact the firm to discuss their legal rights, potential claims, and the lead plaintiff process at no cost or obligation.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP ( ). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.



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