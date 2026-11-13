Global Managed Learning Services Market Report 2026 Capitalize On AI Reskilling As Market Hits $14.65B By 2030 Accenture, Deloitte, IBM, Capgemini And NIIT Scale AI Learning

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Managed Learning Services Market Global Report 2026" has been added tooffering.

The global managed learning services market is experiencing rapid growth as organizations seek scalable, cost-effective solutions for workforce training, employee development, and learning administration. The market is projected to increase from $9.05 billion in 2025 to $9.99 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%.

Historic market growth has been supported by the rising complexity of corporate training administration, increased demand for specialized learning expertise, and the need to reduce operational training costs. Expanding employee development initiatives and stronger demand for centralized learning management have also encouraged enterprises to outsource learning and development functions to experienced service providers.

The managed learning services market is forecast to reach $14.65 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.0%. Key growth drivers include demand for scalable workforce learning solutions, continuous employee skill development, personalized training experiences, outsourced learning operations, and measurable training outcomes. Organizations are increasingly prioritizing flexible learning models that can respond quickly to evolving business strategies, workforce requirements, and technological change.

Prominent managed learning services market trends include greater adoption of outsourced learning administration, expanded use of data-driven performance measurement, and rising demand for customized learning content. Enterprises are also strengthening vendor and contract management processes to improve training consistency, control expenditure, and align learning programs with organizational objectives.

Workforce reskilling remains a major catalyst for market expansion. Rapid technological advancement is reshaping job requirements and increasing pressure on employers to prepare workers for new responsibilities, digital tools, and emerging operating models. Managed learning services enable organizations to deliver role-based training, continuous upskilling, and personalized learning programs at scale. These capabilities can improve employee readiness, enhance productivity, and support long-term business competitiveness.

According to the UK Department for Work and Pensions, 66% of UK employers provided employee training in 2024, while 95% of large employers offered training programs. Published in May 2025, the findings demonstrate the growing organizational focus on workforce development, upskilling, and reskilling. This sustained investment is expected to create further opportunities for managed learning services providers.

Artificial intelligence is also influencing the development of enterprise learning solutions. Providers are investing in AI-powered platforms and services to modernize learning and development operations, personalize content delivery, improve efficiency, and strengthen workforce readiness. In June 2026, India-based NIIT Learning Systems Limited launched a portfolio of AI solutions designed to support AI-ready learning and development enterprises. The portfolio includes AI-powered learning operating models, AI-native learning architecture, enterprise AI fluency programs, and leadership development solutions. These offerings are intended to help organizations modernize learning ecosystems, accelerate workforce reskilling, and improve collaboration between employees and AI systems.

Strategic acquisitions are further shaping the competitive landscape. In May 2025, Accenture Plc acquired Ascendient Learning for an undisclosed amount. The transaction expanded Accenture's instructor-led training portfolio, technology upskilling services, and learning certification capabilities. It also strengthened the company's ability to support enterprise workforce transformation initiatives. Ascendient Learning provides IT training, digital skills development, professional certification programs, and technology-focused workforce education services in the United States.

North America was the dominant region in the managed learning services market in 2025, supported by strong corporate training investment and widespread adoption of outsourced learning operations. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. Regions covered by the market analysis include Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Service: Learning Administration; Learning Delivery; Learning Analytics, Measurement, And Evaluation; Content Design And Development

2) By Delivery Mode: Distance Learning; Instructor Led Training; Blended Learning

3) By Organization Size: Large Enterprises; Small And Medium Enterprises

4) By Industry Vertical: Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance; Information Technology; Telecommunications; Media; Entertainment; Healthcare; Retail; Manufacturing; Government; Other Industry Verticals

Subsegments:

1) By Learning Administration: Enrollment And Registration Management; Learning Records Management; Compliance Training Administration; Vendor And Contract Management; Scheduling And Logistics Management; Learner Support Services

2) By Learning Delivery: Instructor Led Training Delivery; Digital Learning Delivery; Virtual Learning Delivery; Blended Learning Delivery; Learning Program Outsourcing

3) By Learning Analytics, Measurement, And Evaluation: Learning Data Analysis; Learning Performance Measurement; Training Evaluation; Learning Reporting

4) By Content Design And Development: Instructional Design; Content Development; Content Localization; Learning Content Curation; Learning Content Maintenance

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured



Accenture plc

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

International Business Machines Corporation

KPMG International Limited

Capgemini SE

Infosys Limited

Capita plc

TTEC Holdings Inc.

Skillsoft Corp.

QA Limited

Pluralsight LLC

D2L Inc.

Learning Tree International Inc.

Infopro Learning Inc.

NIIT Learning Systems Limited

The Training Associates Corporation

LearnQuest Inc.

Wahoo Learning Limited Reed Learning Limited

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900