Change In The Management Board Of A Group Subsidiary
On the same date, Artūrs Ķirsis was appointed as a member of the Management Board of AS Lido.
Artūrs Ķirsis has served as Head of Production at AS Lido since July 2018. He joined the company in November 2012 and has held various roles across its production and restaurant operations. He also plays a key role in the LIDO Māja project, which involves the development of the company's new central production facility. Artūrs Ķirsis also belongs to the Management Board of SIA MealMakers, which is a 100% subsidiary of AS Lido.
Following these changes, the Management Board of AS Lido will continue to consist of four members: Rita Auziņa (Chair of the Management Board), Rasmuss Pētersons, Renārs Gulbis and Artūrs Ķirsis.
Additional information:
Toomas Tiivel
Chaiman of the Management Board
+372 550 5285
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