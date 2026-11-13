Grid Resilience Analytics Market Global Report 2026 Capitalize On 19.6% CAGR Through 2030

Dublin, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Grid Resilience Analytics Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global grid resilience analytics market is experiencing rapid growth as utilities, governments, and energy providers seek advanced tools to strengthen electricity infrastructure against extreme weather, equipment failures, cyber threats, and changing power generation patterns. The market is projected to increase from $2.07 billion in 2025 to $2.47 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.4%.

By 2030, the grid resilience analytics market is expected to reach $5.06 billion, expanding at a CAGR of 19.6% from 2026. Historical growth has been supported by greater grid exposure to severe weather, wider sensor deployment, increased use of outage data, early adoption of analytics-based monitoring, and growing awareness of vulnerabilities across electricity networks.

Future market expansion will be driven by the increasing frequency of climate-related disruptions, rising investment in grid hardening, adoption of artificial intelligence-powered analytics platforms, stronger resilience regulations, and demand for predictive grid intelligence. Key grid resilience analytics market trends include AI-based risk modeling, predictive outage analytics, real-time monitoring, climate and disaster impact simulations, and proactive infrastructure planning.

The accelerating adoption of renewable energy is a significant market growth driver. Utilities must manage the variability associated with solar, wind, and other renewable resources while maintaining stable and reliable electricity delivery. Grid resilience analytics helps energy providers identify vulnerabilities, improve system efficiency, forecast supply and demand conditions, and support the integration of distributed energy resources. According to Eurostat, renewable energy represented 24.5% of total energy consumption in the European Union in 2023, compared with 23% in 2022, demonstrating the continued shift toward low-carbon power systems.

Innovation is also reshaping the competitive landscape. In February 2023, AiDASH Inc. and Schneider Electric SE introduced a grid resilience offering at DISTRIBUTECH 2023. The solution combines satellite imagery, AI-powered analytics, asset management capabilities, and operational expertise to support infrastructure monitoring, maintenance, vegetation management, and storm and wildfire preparedness. By delivering real-time insights, the platform enables utilities to improve situational awareness, operational efficiency, and enterprise-wide resilience planning.

Merger and acquisition activity is further strengthening analytics capabilities. In March 2025, Bidgely Inc. acquired Grid4C for an undisclosed amount. The transaction is intended to expand Bidgely's UtilityAI Platform through the addition of advanced fault detection, diagnostics, load forecasting, and distributed energy resource analytics. These capabilities are expected to improve utility forecasting accuracy, infrastructure planning, and grid operations.

The grid resilience analytics market includes software, hardware, and services delivered through cloud-based and on-premises deployment models. Core technologies include advanced analytics platforms, artificial intelligence and machine learning, Internet of Things-enabled systems, data visualization tools, grid simulation software, and supervisory control and data acquisition systems. Applications span electricity transmission, distribution, generation, renewable energy integration, disaster recovery, outage analysis, risk modeling, and resilience planning. Primary users include utilities, independent power producers, government and municipal organizations, and industrial operators.

Tariffs remain an important market consideration because they can increase the cost of imported sensors, edge computing equipment, communications hardware, and analytics infrastructure. Utilities and public agencies in North America and Europe may face higher expenses due to reliance on imported monitoring technologies, while large-scale deployments across Asia-Pacific may encounter increased implementation costs. Although tariffs can extend procurement cycles and raise upfront investment requirements, they may also encourage domestic technology development, regional supplier growth, and localized deployment of grid monitoring and resilience analytics solutions.

Markets Covered:

1) By Component: Software; Hardware; Services

2) By Deployment Mode: On Premises; Cloud

3) By Technology: Advanced Analytics Platforms; Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (Ml) Solutions; Internet Of Things (Iot) Enabled Systems; Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (Scada); Other Technologies

4) By Application: Transmission; Distribution; Generation; Renewable Integration; Disaster Recovery; Other Applications

5) By End User: Utilities; Independent Power Producers; Government and Municipalities; Industrial; Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Grid Monitoring and Analytics Software; Predictive Maintenance Software; Risk Assessment and Management Software; Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI and Ml) Enabled Software

2) By Hardware: Sensors and Measurement Devices; Intelligent Electronic Devices; Communication and Networking Equipment; Edge Computing Devices

3) By Services: Consulting and Advisory Services; Implementation and Integration Services; Maintenance and Support Services; Training and Capacity Building Services

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes

