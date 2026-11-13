Synthetic Gypsum - Global Strategic Business Report: Capitalize Now On The US$2.1 Billion 2032 Market As American Gypsum, Certainteed Corporation And Knauf Gips KG Accelerate Sustainable Construction

Dublin, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Synthetic Gypsum - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global synthetic gypsum market was valued at US$1.6 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$2.1 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9%. Market growth is supported by demand for sustainable construction materials, advances in flue gas desulfurization (FGD) technology, infrastructure development, and the increasing use of synthetic gypsum in agricultural applications.

Key Synthetic Gypsum Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Construction remains the principal end-use industry for synthetic gypsum, particularly in drywall and cement manufacturing. Consistent chemical composition, reliable performance, and compatibility with green building objectives continue to support adoption. Manufacturers are also developing lightweight drywall and advanced cement formulations that use synthetic gypsum to improve strength, durability, and mold resistance.

Technological improvements in FGD systems are increasing gypsum recovery efficiency, product quality, and supply availability. These advances are strengthening the position of FGD gypsum within the global market while creating additional opportunities for manufacturers of building products. Government regulations encouraging waste reduction, lower-emission manufacturing, and environmentally responsible construction are also contributing to market expansion.

Agriculture represents another important growth area. Synthetic gypsum is increasingly used in soil amendment applications to improve soil structure and nutrient absorption. Demand is expected to benefit from greater attention to soil health, resource efficiency, and sustainable agricultural practices.

Market Segment Outlook

The report analyzes the synthetic gypsum market by type, including FGD gypsum, fluorogypsum, phosphogypsum, citrogypsum, and other types. Applications covered include drywall, cement, soil amendment, and other uses.

FGD gypsum accounts for a significant share of global demand due to its extensive use in drywall and cement production. The segment is forecast to reach US$736.7 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.0%. The fluorogypsum segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.2% during the analysis period.

Regional Synthetic Gypsum Market Analysis

The United States synthetic gypsum market was valued at US$432.1 million in 2025. China is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.8%, reaching US$422.3 million by 2032. The report also evaluates market trends across Canada, Japan, Germany, France, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain, Russia, Australia, India, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, the Middle East, and Africa.

Developing economies are expected to generate opportunities through infrastructure investment, urbanization, and expanding construction activity. Regional regulations, energy-sector changes, raw material availability, and local building practices will remain important factors influencing supply and demand.

Report Scope and Strategic Value

The report provides independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts from 2025 through 2032, presented in US$ million. It examines market drivers, restraints, competitive conditions, emerging opportunities, and anticipated changes in regional and segment shares.



Detailed global and regional synthetic gypsum market forecasts

Analysis of FGD gypsum, fluorogypsum, phosphogypsum, citrogypsum, and other product categories

Application insights covering drywall, cement, soil amendment, and additional uses

Competitive intelligence across major geographic markets

Assessment of growth opportunities, market constraints, and strategic priorities Company profiles and one year of complimentary report updates

Companies Featured in the Synthetic Gypsum Market Report



American Gypsum

British Gypsum

CertainTeed Corporation

Continental Building Products, Inc.

Delta Gypsum

FEECO International, Inc.

Georgia-Pacific Building Products

Gyptec Iberica

Knauf Gips KG

National Gypsum Company

PABCO Gypsum

Synthetic Materials USG Corporation

Key Questions Addressed



How will the global synthetic gypsum market evolve through 2032?

Which trends, drivers, and restraints will influence market performance?

Which product and application segments offer the strongest growth prospects?

How will regional market shares and competitive conditions change? Which companies are shaping the synthetic gypsum industry?

Domain Expert Insights

The analysis incorporates perspectives from industry, enterprise, and academic experts to provide context beyond conventional secondary research. The report tracks early market signals emerging from expert discussions, corporate activity, conference sessions, keynote presentations, panel discussions, company disclosures, annual reports, institutional publications, and other validated sources.

These insights connect developing market signals with long-term strategic direction, helping organizations understand where the synthetic gypsum market is moving and which developments may have the greatest commercial impact. The report also provides in-depth company intelligence and examines market share where regional competitive structures make such analysis strategically relevant.

Key Attributes:

