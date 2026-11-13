Trace Minerals (Chelated) In Feed - Global Strategic Business Report 2026: Secure Your Share Of The $825.4 Billion Market By 2032

Dublin, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Trace Minerals (Chelated) in Feed - Global Strategic Business Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global trace minerals (chelated) in feed market was valued at US$562.5 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$825.4 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% during the forecast period. Market growth is supported by rising demand for high-quality animal protein, increased emphasis on livestock health and productivity, advances in feed formulation, and the adoption of sustainable animal nutrition practices.

Global Trace Minerals (Chelated) in Feed Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Chelated trace minerals, including zinc, copper, iron, manganese, cobalt, and chromium, support critical physiological processes such as enzyme activation, skeletal development, immune response, reproduction, and growth. Binding these minerals to amino acids, proteins, polysaccharides, or other organic molecules can improve stability and bioavailability while limiting antagonistic interactions within the digestive system.

Feed manufacturers and livestock producers are increasingly incorporating chelated minerals into nutrition programs to improve feed efficiency, reproductive performance, growth rates, and overall animal health. Their use can also support more precise mineral supplementation, potentially reducing excess mineral excretion and advancing environmental sustainability objectives across poultry, ruminant, swine, aquaculture, and other livestock operations.

Several factors are accelerating market expansion. Global consumption of meat, dairy, eggs, and aquaculture products continues to increase, creating demand for efficient livestock production systems. At the same time, greater awareness of animal welfare and preventive nutrition is encouraging producers to invest in highly bioavailable feed ingredients. Ongoing innovation in chelation technology is improving product consistency, processing stability, and performance across diverse feed applications.

Market development nevertheless faces challenges, including the higher cost of chelated minerals compared with inorganic alternatives. Feed formulators must balance nutritional performance with cost requirements, while suppliers must maintain product stability and consistency during manufacturing, transportation, and storage. These challenges also create opportunities for differentiated formulations, improved delivery systems, and species-specific nutrition solutions.

Market Segment and Regional Outlook

The report analyzes the trace minerals (chelated) in feed market by mineral type, livestock category, chelate type, form, and geographic market. Mineral types include zinc, copper, cobalt, manganese, iron, chromium, and other trace minerals. Livestock categories include poultry, ruminants, swine, aquaculture, and other animals. Chelate types cover amino acid, protein, polysaccharide, and other formulations, while products are assessed in dry and liquid forms.



Zinc: The zinc segment is projected to reach US$240.1 billion by 2032, advancing at a CAGR of 6.8%.

Copper: The copper segment is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period.

United States: The U.S. market was valued at US$166 billion in 2025.

China: China is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% and reach US$146.2 billion by 2032. Other markets: The analysis also evaluates growth patterns in Canada, Japan, Germany, the wider European market, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Report Scope and Strategic Value

The market report provides independent analysis of annual sales and forecasts from 2025 through 2032. It examines demand trends, competitive conditions, technology developments, regulatory influences, segment opportunities, and regional growth prospects. The research is designed to help feed manufacturers, livestock producers, ingredient suppliers, investors, and strategic decision-makers identify revenue opportunities and assess the factors shaping the future of animal nutrition.

Key questions addressed include how the global chelated trace minerals in feed market will evolve through 2032, which drivers and restraints will influence adoption, which product and livestock segments will deliver the strongest growth, and how competitive positioning may change across major geographic markets.

Featured Companies



Alltech

Archer Daniels Midland Company

BASF SE

Bluestar Adisseo Company Ltd.

Cargill, Inc.

DLG a.m.b.a

Invivo

Kemin Industries, Inc.

Koninklijke DSM NV

Novus International, Inc.

Nutreco NV

Phibro Animal Health Corporation Zinpro Corporation

Domain Expert Insights and Market Intelligence



Expert-informed analysis: The research incorporates perspectives from specialists across industry, enterprise, and academia to provide strategic context beyond conventional secondary research.

Early market signals: The report tracks developments emerging through expert discussions, corporate activity, industry events, and market-relevant conversations before they are fully reflected in established datasets.

Validated intelligence base: Findings draw on conference sessions, keynote presentations, panel discussions, corporate disclosures, annual reports, institutional publications, and other verified sources.

Strategic direction: The analysis connects market signals with long-term trends to clarify where demand is moving, what is driving change, and which developments are most relevant to business strategy.

Company intelligence: Coverage extends beyond market-level forecasts to evaluate companies participating in and influencing the competitive environment. Relevant market share analysis: Competitive structures are assessed at global and regional levels where appropriate, recognizing that supplier positions can vary significantly by geography, livestock category, product type, and distribution model.

The report includes detailed company profiles, geographic comparisons, segment forecasts, competitive insights, and complimentary updates for one year, enabling buyers to remain informed about significant developments in the global trace minerals (chelated) in feed market.

Key Attributes

