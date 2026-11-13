Oncology Market To Reach USD 732.45 Billion By 2035 As Merck, Astrazeneca, Roche, J&J And GSK Spend Billions On Deals To Beat The Patent Cliff

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Six 2026 Oncology Deals Worth Up to About USD 59 Billion Reshape a USD 279.73 Billion Market: Precedence Research Company Intelligence on Top Players, Investments, Approvals and Pipelines Ottawa, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The global oncology market is valued at USD 279.73 billion in 2026, up from USD 250.88 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach USD 732.45 billion by 2035 at a CAGR of 11.31%. North America held 46% of 2025 revenue, and the U.S. market is set to grow from USD 81.26 billion in 2025 to USD 241.69 billion by 2035.



Precedence Research today released updated company intelligence on the global oncology market, covering cancer diagnostics and treatment, from chemotherapy and immunotherapy to targeted drugs, cell therapies, antibody drug conjugates and radiopharmaceuticals. The market is valued at USD 279.73 billion in 2026 and is forecast to reach USD 732.45 billion by 2035, adding USD 452.72 billion in annual revenue. This release focuses on the companies. Oncology is the largest therapy area in the pharmaceutical industry, and the leaders are posting strong sales: AstraZeneca's oncology revenue reached USD 21.9 billion in the first nine months of 2026, up 16%, Merck's Keytruda sold USD 8.6 billion in the third quarter, and Johnson & Johnson's Darzalex grew 15% to USD 4.24 billion. At the same time, the industry faces a patent cliff. Keytruda's key U.S. patent begins to expire in 2028, and drugmakers are buying and licensing new assets to replace revenue. The result is one of the busiest years for oncology dealmaking. In 2026, GSK agreed to buy Nuvalent for USD 10.6 billion, Gilead agreed to buy Arcellx for about USD 7.8 billion, Merck acquired Terns for about USD 6.7 billion, Pfizer signed a collaboration with Innovent worth up to USD 10.5 billion, Curium agreed to acquire Lantheus for up to about USD 8.0 billion, and Roche partnered with Hansoh in a deal that could exceed USD 15 billion. The sections below cover who leads, how they are investing and where competition is heading. Full report: Request a sample: Market at a Glance: Size, Segments and Regions

Market Indicator Value Market size, 2025 → 2026 USD 250.88 billion → USD 279.73 billion Market size, 2035 USD 732.45 billion CAGR, 2026–2035 11.31% Absolute growth, 2026–2035 USD 452.72 billion U.S. market, 2025 → 2035 USD 81.26 billion → USD 241.69 billion (11.52% CAGR) Largest region, 2025 North America (46%) Leading segment, 2025 Cancer treatment (about 56%) Leading / fastest indication Lung cancer / breast cancer Fastest-growing end use Hospitals (10.9% CAGR)

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Figure 1: Oncology Market Snapshot

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Oncology Market: Key Segments

Segment 2025 Share 2026 Value (modeled) Growth Signal Cancer treatment ~56% About USD 156.65 billion Largest; immunotherapy, targeted drugs, ADCs Cancer diagnostics and other ~44% About USD 123.08 billion Most opportunistic; screening and molecular tests North America (region) 46% About USD 128.68 billion Largest region; U.S. drives launches

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

2026 values apply the published 2025 shares to the 2026 market size of USD 279.73 billion. Lung cancer is the largest indication and breast cancer the fastest-growing, which explains why lung and breast assets dominate 2026 deals and approvals. Europe is described as the most opportunistic region, and Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly as China becomes a major source of new cancer drugs.

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Top Companies and Latest Performance







Figure 2: Top Oncology Companies, Latest Reported Performance

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

The oncology market is led by large drugmakers with broad portfolios. Precedence Research names AstraZeneca, Roche, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Merck & Co., Bristol Myers Squibb, AbbVie, Amgen, Takeda Oncology and BioNTech among the key players, alongside specialty companies and start-ups such as Grail, Faeth Therapeutics and ImmunoACT.

Company Key Oncology Brands Latest Reported Data Strategic Direction Merck & Co. Keytruda, Keytruda Qlex, Welireg Q3 2026 Keytruda sales USD 8.6B (+6%); Qlex USD 830M Subcutaneous switch; Terns (CML); sac-TMT ADC; mRNA vaccine with Moderna AstraZeneca Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Datroway, Calquence 9M 2026 oncology revenue USD 21.9B (+16%), 47% of total ADC and early-line expansion; Enhertu and Datroway approvals (May 2026) Johnson & Johnson Darzalex, Carvykti, Tecvayli, Rybrevant Q3 2026 Darzalex USD 4.24B (+15%); Tecvayli USD 312M (+77%) Myeloma leadership; bispecifics in earlier lines Bristol Myers Squibb Opdivo, Opdivo Qvantig, Breyanzi Q3 2026 growth portfolio +12%; 2026 revenue guide USD 49.75–50.25B Subcutaneous Opdivo; cell therapy growth Roche Kadcyla, Polivy, Tecentriq Hansoh collaboration could exceed USD 15B (Oct 2026) China-sourced pipeline; degrader conjugates with C4T Pfizer Padcev, Adcetris, Ibrance Innovent collaboration up to USD 10.5B (Jun 2026) ADCs and multi-specifics after Seagen Novartis Pluvicto, Lutathera, Kisqali Q3 2026 Pluvicto USD 674M (+20%) Radioligand therapy; mHSPC approval (Jul 2026) GSK Jemperli, Zejula, Blenrep Nuvalent acquisition USD 10.6B (Jun 2026) Lung cancer targeted therapy Gilead Trodelvy, Yescarta Arcellx acquisition ~USD 7.8B (Feb 2026) CAR-T in multiple myeloma AbbVie Venclexta, Elahere, Decnupaz Decnupaz approved May 27, 2026 ADCs in blood and ovarian cancers

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

The leaders share three traits: a blockbuster immunotherapy or targeted franchise, a growing ADC or cell therapy business, and the cash flow to buy new assets. Merck and Bristol Myers Squibb are converting patients to under-the-skin versions of Keytruda and Opdivo to extend their franchises, while AstraZeneca is growing fastest among the leaders on the back of a broad portfolio.

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Investments and Deals: How the Leaders Are Rebuilding Pipelines







Figure 3: Largest Oncology Deals Announced in 2026

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Date Acquirer / Partner Target Value Asset / Focus Feb 2026 Gilead Arcellx About USD 7.8B Anito-cel CAR-T for multiple myeloma Mar–Apr 2026 Merck Terns Pharmaceuticals About USD 6.7B TERN-701 oral therapy for CML Jun 2026 GSK Nuvalent USD 10.6B (cash, ~40% premium) Zidesamtinib and neladalkib for lung cancer Jun 2026 Pfizer Innovent Up to USD 10.5B (USD 650M upfront) ADCs with novel payloads, multi-specifics Aug 2026 Curium Lantheus Up to about USD 8.0B Radiopharmaceutical diagnostics and therapy Oct 2026 Roche Hansoh Could exceed USD 15B China-sourced oncology pipeline

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Together these six deals carry a potential value of up to about USD 59 billion. Three patterns stand out:



Patent-cliff replacement: Keytruda generated roughly USD 31.7 billion in 2025, close to half of Merck's revenue, and its U.S. compound patent begins expiring in December 2028. Merck's Terns deal and its ADC and vaccine programs aim to fill that gap.

Lung cancer and blood cancers: GSK's Nuvalent purchase targets lung cancer, the largest indication, while Gilead's Arcellx and Merck's Terns deals target myeloma and leukemia. China as a source of innovation: Pfizer–Innovent and Roche–Hansoh show that Western drugmakers are licensing Chinese assets at scale, mainly ADCs and multi-specific antibodies.



Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Key Company Developments







Figure 4: Key Oncology Company Developments, 2026

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Approvals are moving therapies into earlier disease. In May 2026, the FDA approved AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo's Enhertu for two early-stage HER2-positive breast cancer settings and Datroway as first-line therapy for metastatic triple-negative breast cancer. On July 31, 2026, Novartis's Pluvicto was approved for metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer, nearly doubling its eligible population.

What it indicates: Earlier-line approvals expand treated populations and lengthen therapy, a key driver of the 11.31% market CAGR.

New modalities are winning approvals. AbbVie's Decnupaz became the first ADC for blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm (May 2026). J&J's bispecific Tecvayli grew 77% in the third quarter of 2026.

What it indicates: ADCs, bispecifics, cell therapies and radioligands are taking share from older chemotherapy and single-target drugs.

Subcutaneous versions are protecting franchises. Keytruda Qlex generated USD 830 million in the third quarter of 2026, and Bristol Myers Squibb says Opdivo Qvantig is growing quickly.

What it indicates: Faster, under-the-skin dosing helps leaders keep patients ahead of biosimilar competition.

Diagnostics are becoming more strategic. Precedence Research identifies cancer diagnostics as the most opportunistic area, and Curium's planned acquisition of Lantheus combines PSMA PET imaging with therapy.

What it indicates: Companies that pair tests with treatments (theranostics and companion diagnostics) will capture more of the patient journey.

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Key Market Drivers



Rising cancer incidence: new cases are projected to rise 47% between 2020 and 2040.

Innovation in precision medicine, ADCs, cell therapies and radioligands.

Earlier screening and cancer diagnostics that find more treatable disease.

Strong cash flows that fund acquisitions and licensing deals. Use of artificial intelligence in oncology for drug discovery, imaging and trial design.



Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Major Challenges



Patent expiries for top brands, led by Keytruda from 2028.

High drug prices and growing price controls in the U.S. and Europe.

Complex manufacturing for cell therapies, ADCs and radiopharmaceuticals.

Rising competition from Chinese developers and biosimilars. High late-stage trial failure rates and costs.



Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Emerging Opportunities



Breast cancer, the fastest-growing indication, through ADCs and targeted therapy.

Cancer diagnostics, the most opportunistic segment, including liquid biopsy and multi-cancer early detection.

Hospitals, the fastest-growing end use at a 10.9% CAGR, as complex therapies concentrate in large centers.

China licensing for global rights to novel ADCs and multi-specifics. Cancer vaccines and radioligands as next-generation modalities.



Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Company Ecosystem







Figure 5: Oncology Company Ecosystem, 2026

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

The supply side combines large drugmakers, biotech innovators (many now acquired or partnered) and diagnostics, imaging and service providers. The demand side includes hospitals and cancer centers, payers, specialty distribution and research bodies. Deals in 2026 moved several biotechs, including Nuvalent, Arcellx, Terns and Lantheus, into larger companies' portfolios.

Customer and Buyer Intelligence

Target Account Group Decision-Makers Purchase Signals Commercial Opportunity Pharma business development Head of BD, Oncology R&D Head Patent expiries, pipeline gaps Licensing and M&A targets Biotech companies CEO, CSO, CFO Funding needs, late-stage data Partnering and exit strategy Hospitals and cancer centers Oncology Director, Pharmacy & Therapeutics Committee New approvals, capacity limits Infusion, cell therapy and radioligand programs Payers Medical Director, HTA Lead Early-line approvals, budget impact Outcomes-based contracts Diagnostics companies BD Head, Commercial Lead Companion diagnostic needs Test–drug partnerships

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

How Precedence Research Supports Decision-Making

Master Dataset provides segment, regional and company data for oncology and adjacent markets such as the cancer drugs, cancer therapeutics and precision oncology markets. It helps teams size demand by indication, modality and region.

Precedence Quadrant compares oncology companies on portfolio strength, pipeline, deal activity and patent exposure, helping business development teams screen partners and targets.

Interactive Intelligence Dashboard tracks approvals, deals, earnings and trial readouts, so strategy teams can respond to competitor moves quickly.

Quality & Manufacturing Intelligence maps manufacturing capacity for biologics, ADCs, cell therapies and radiopharmaceuticals, supporting sourcing and partnering decisions.

Customized Research answers specific questions, such as patent-cliff exposure by company, China licensing valuations or the outlook for a given tumor type.

Solution What It Provides How It Helps Master Dataset Segment, region and company data on oncology Sizes demand by indication and modality Precedence Quadrant Company comparison on portfolio, pipeline and deals Screens partners and acquisition targets Interactive Dashboard Live tracking of approvals, deals and earnings Times BD, launch and investment decisions Quality & Manufacturing Intelligence Biologics, ADC, cell and radiopharma capacity Supports manufacturing partner choices Customized Research Patent-cliff, licensing and tumor-type studies Answers decision-specific questions

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Why Continuously Updated Intelligence Matters

Oncology changes faster than almost any other therapy area. Monthly updates suit business development teams tracking deals, approvals and trial data. Quarterly updates match company earnings, such as Keytruda, Darzalex and AstraZeneca oncology sales. Six-monthly updates align with major congresses such as ASCO and ESMO, and annual updates support investors reviewing market size, share and patent exposure. Precedence Research offers all four update cycles.

Strategic Outlook



CEOs and CXOs: the market adds USD 452.72 billion by 2035, but patent expiries mean growth must be bought or built now.

Strategy and business development teams: 2026 deals worth up to about USD 59 billion set valuation benchmarks for lung cancer, CAR-T, ADC and radiopharma assets.

R&D leaders: focus on breast and lung cancer, ADCs, bispecifics and radioligands, where approvals are moving into earlier lines.

Procurement and supply teams: secure capacity for ADC conjugation, cell therapy and isotopes as new modalities scale.

Investors: biotechs with late-stage lung, myeloma and ADC assets are prime acquisition targets. Diagnostics and service providers: pair tests with therapies to capture value in the most opportunistic segment.

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Call to Action

To understand which oncology companies, deals and modalities will lead through 2035, explore the full report or speak with a Precedence Research analyst.



Report:

Request a sample: Schedule a meeting:



Fill out the form for relevant samples, case studies, and examples. ...

Related Reports

Cancer Drugs Market:Cancer Therapeutics Market:Precision Oncology Market:Cancer Diagnostics Market:Oncology Molecular Diagnostic Market:Artificial Intelligence in Oncology Market:Non-Oncology Precision Medicine Market:Precision Medicine Market:Chemotherapy Market:Antibody Drug Conjugates Market:Radiopharmaceuticals Market:Nuclear Medicine Market:Monoclonal Antibodies Market:Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market:Bispecific Antibodies Market:Antibody Therapy Market:Clinical Trials Market:Biopharmaceutical Market:Pharmaceutical Market:Biotechnology Market:

About Precedence Research

Precedence Research is a global market intelligence and consulting company. It provides market sizing and forecasts, competitive and company analysis, customer and buyer intelligence and customized research across healthcare, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, ICT, energy, chemicals and materials and other industries, helping executives and investors make evidence-based decisions.

Our Partners



Towards Healthcare:

Towards Packaging: Towards Chemical & Materials:



Connect With Us



USA: +1 804 441 9344

APAC: +61 485 981 310 or +91 87933 22019

Singapore: +65 3105 1271

Europe: +44 7383 092 044 Email:...



Social Media



LinkedIn:

Facebook:

X: Medium: