Pharmacy Benefit Management Market To Reach USD 1,588.59 Billion By 2035 As Federal Reform, Rebate Pass-Through And Transparent Pricing Reshape The PBM Model

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) U.S. Accounts for About 68.6% of a USD 732.52 Billion Market as Specialty Pharmacy Leads and Government Programs Grow Fastest: Precedence Research Company and Buyer Intelligence Ottawa, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The global pharmacy benefit management market is valued at USD 732.52 billion in 2026, up from USD 670.19 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach USD 1,588.59 billion by 2035 at a CAGR of 9.01%. The U.S. market alone is set to grow from USD 459.65 billion in 2025 to about USD 1,124.14 billion by 2035 at a 9.36% CAGR.



Precedence Research today released updated intelligence on the global pharmacy benefit management marke, covering the companies that manage prescription drug benefits for employers, health plans and government programs, including claims processing, formulary management, pharmacy networks, rebate negotiation and specialty pharmacy. The market is valued at USD 732.52 billion in 2026 and is forecast to reach USD 1,588.59 billion by 2035, adding USD 856.07 billion in annual revenue. Growth is driven by rising prescription volumes, an aging population, and the rapid spread of high-cost specialty drugs, including GLP-1 therapies, biologics and cell and gene therapies. Plan sponsors depend on pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) to control these costs, which keeps demand for their services high even as the business model comes under pressure. That pressure became law in 2026. The federal PBM reform package signed in February 2026 delinks Medicare Part D PBM pay from drug list prices and gives CMS more oversight of PBM contracts. The same month, Express Scripts settled the Federal Trade Commission's insulin case with 10 years of pricing commitments. Optum Rx has committed to pass 100% of manufacturer rebates through to clients by 2028, and Cigna is moving its commercial plans to a rebate-free model from 2027. For PBMs, insurers, pharmacies, manufacturers and employers, the question is no longer whether the PBM model changes, but how fast and who benefits. Full report: Request a sample: Market Size and Growth

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher



Figure 1: Pharmacy Benefit Management Market Snapshot Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher Market revenue tracks total drug spend managed by PBMs, so it rises with prescription volumes and drug prices even when PBM margins fall. That is why the market keeps growing at about 9% a year while reform shifts more rebate value back to plan sponsors. Segment Intelligence: Dominant and Fastest-Growing Segments Pharmacy Benefit Management Market: Leading and Fastest-Growing Segments

Segment Group Leading Segment (2025) Fastest-Growing (2026–2035) Why It Matters Service Specialty pharmacy services Benefit plan design & administration Specialty drugs drive spend; sponsors want custom, transparent plans Service provider Insurance companies Retail pharmacies Insurer-owned PBMs hold scale; retailers expand PBM offerings Business model Health insurance management Government health programs Medicare and Medicaid volumes rise with an aging population

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Service. Specialty pharmacy services lead because a small share of prescriptions, mainly specialty and GLP-1 drugs, now accounts for most drug spending. Benefit plan design and administration grows fastest as employers demand plans built around transparent, pass-through or cost-plus pricing rather than spread pricing.

Service provider. Insurance companies lead because the three largest PBMs are owned by insurers: CVS Health (Aetna and Caremark), Cigna (Express Scripts) and UnitedHealth Group (Optum Rx). Retail pharmacies are the fastest-growing provider group as chains and online pharmacies build their own benefit services.

Business model. Health insurance management leads, while government health programs grow fastest as Medicare Part D and Medicaid enrollment rises and federal reform changes how PBMs are paid in those programs.

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Regional and Country Analysis

Pharmacy Benefit Management Market by Region

Region Position Key Facts Growth Signal North America (U.S.) Largest region; U.S. about 68.6% of 2025 global revenue U.S. USD 459.65B (2025) → about USD 1,124.14B (2035) Federal reform reshapes pricing Asia Pacific Fastest-growing Expanding private insurance in India and China Rising chronic disease and insurance coverage Europe Smaller, payer-led market National health systems manage most drug benefits Growth in private and supplementary plans Latin America and MEA Emerging Brazil and GCC private insurance growth New PBM-style services for insurers

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

United States. The U.S. is the core of the industry. CVS Caremark, Express Scripts and Optum Rx process the majority of U.S. prescription claims. The February 2026 federal reform delinks Medicare Part D PBM compensation from list prices, requires CMS to define and enforce "reasonable and relevant" Part D contract terms, and creates an essential retail pharmacy designation to protect rural and underserved access. States are also active: Arkansas passed a law barring PBMs from owning pharmacies in the state, which a federal court blocked in July 2025, showing the legal limits of state action.

Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific grows fastest as private health insurance expands in India, China and Southeast Asia and insurers adopt claims processing and formulary tools. Europe remains mainly payer-led, with growth in private and supplementary coverage. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are early-stage, led by private insurers in Brazil and the Gulf states.

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

What Is Changing in the Industry







Figure 2: PBM Reform and Business Model Milestones, 2025–2028

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Federal PBM reform is now law. In early February 2026, the President signed a funding package that includes the most significant federal PBM reform to date. It delinks Medicare Part D PBM compensation from manufacturer list prices, expands CMS oversight of PBM payment flows and network design, and protects essential retail pharmacies.

What it indicates: Fees tied to list prices lose value in Medicare, pushing PBMs toward flat, service-based fees. Revenue models will shift from rebate retention to administration and clinical services.

Enforcement is changing commercial practice. In February 2026, Express Scripts settled the FTC's insulin pricing case. The 10-year agreement limits rebate practices tied to list prices, requires annual drug-cost disclosure to employers, adds a three-year compliance monitor and moves its Swiss rebate aggregator, Ascent Health Services, to the U.S. The FTC estimates patient savings of up to USD 7 billion. The case against CVS Caremark and Optum Rx continues.

What it indicates: The settlement sets a template for the rest of the industry and makes transparency a standard contract term rather than a premium option.

The largest PBMs are moving away from rebates. Cigna will end drug rebates in its fully insured commercial plans from 2027, replacing them with up-front discounts, and will offer the model to Express Scripts clients from 2028. Optum Rx has committed to pass through 100% of manufacturer rebates to clients by January 1, 2028, and launched a transparent PBM model with digital pricing tools in May 2026.

What it indicates: Point-of-sale discounts will lower patient out-of-pocket costs, and PBM profit pools will move toward specialty pharmacy, services and data.

Transparent and specialty-focused entrants are winning clients. Capital Rx, Rightway and SmithRx are growing with pass-through models. HealthEZ launched EZrx in May 2025, Waltz Health and WellDyne formed a transparent specialty pharmacy partnership, and CerpassRx launched an Intelligent Specialty Engine.

What it indicates: Mid-sized employers now have credible alternatives, which raises pricing pressure on the largest PBMs at contract renewals.

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Key Market Drivers



Rising prescription volumes from an aging population and chronic disease.

Growth of high-cost specialty drugs, including GLP-1 therapies, biologics and gene therapies.

Expansion of Medicare Part D and Medicaid managed care, the fastest-growing business model.

Employer demand for cost control, data and plan design support amid rising health insurance premiums. Adoption of healthcare analytics, real-time benefit tools and artificial intelligenc in claims and prior authorization.



Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Major Challenges



Federal and state reform that limits rebate retention and spread pricing.

Ongoing FTC litigation and state lawsuits over insulin and drug pricing.

Client pressure for full transparency, audits and pass-through contracts.

Pharmacy network disputes and independent pharmacy closures. Volatile GLP-1 and specialty drug costs that are hard to forecast.



Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Emerging Opportunities



Specialty pharmacy and biosimilar management, as specialty drugs dominate spending.

Transparent and cost-plus PBM models for mid-sized employers and public plans.

Government program administration, the fastest-growing business model.

Digital pricing and digital health tools that show patients and sponsors real drug costs. Asia Pacific expansion, the fastest-growing region, through partnerships with private insurers.



Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Company and Competitive Intelligence







Figure 3: Leading PBM Owners, Latest Reported Performance (Q3 2026)

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

The market is highly concentrated. Three insurer-owned PBMs handle most U.S. prescription claims, followed by Prime Therapeutics, MedImpact, Elevance Health's CarelonRx, Humana and Navitus. A growing group of transparent PBMs, including Capital Rx, Rightway and SmithRx, competes for employers on pricing clarity, while technology providers such as SS&C Technologies and Change Healthcare supply claims processing systems.

Company Ownership / Model Latest Reported Data Strategic Direction CVS Caremark CVS Health (with Aetna and CVS Pharmacy) Health Services revenue USD 53.96B in Q3 2026 (+9.5%); 481.7M claims; ~87M plan members Pricing improvements for clients; specialty and biosimilar strategy Express Scripts Cigna Group (Evernorth) FTC settlement with 10-year commitments (Feb 2026) Rebate-free model from 2027–2028; cost disclosure to employers Optum Rx UnitedHealth Group (Optum) Revenue USD 39.9B and operating earnings USD 1.72B in Q3 2026 100% rebate pass-through by 2028; transparent model and digital tools Prime Therapeutics Owned by Blue Cross Blue Shield plans Serves BCBS health plans Plan-aligned PBM services MedImpact Independent Named key player in the report Mid-market and public plan clients Capital Rx / Rightway / SmithRx Transparent PBMs Named emerging players in the report Pass-through pricing for employers SS&C / Change Healthcare Technology providers Claims and benefit administration platforms Infrastructure for PBMs and plans

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Customer and Buyer Intelligence

Target Account Group Decision-Makers Purchase Signals Commercial Opportunity Large self-insured employers CHRO, Benefits Director, CFO Contract renewals, GLP-1 cost spikes Transparent contracts, audits, specialty management Health plans Chief Pharmacy Officer, CFO Part D reform, Star ratings PBM carve-outs, formulary and claims services Medicare and Medicaid plans Pharmacy Director, Compliance Lead Delinking rules, CMS contract terms Compliant fee-based PBM models State and public employers Benefits Administrator, Procurement Legislative mandates, audits Pass-through PBM and audit services Drug manufacturers Market Access and Trade Heads Rebate-free models, formulary changes Point-of-sale discount and access programs Pharmacies Network and Managed Care Directors Reimbursement changes, essential pharmacy status Network participation and specialty contracts

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

How Precedence Research Supports Decision-Making

Master Dataset provides segment, regional and company data for pharmacy benefit management and adjacent markets such as the U.S. pharmacy benefit management, pharmacy and health insurance markets. It helps teams size drug spend under management by service, provider and business model.

Precedence Quadrant compares PBMs on scale, pricing model, specialty capability and transparency, helping employers and health plans shortlist partners and helping PBMs benchmark rivals.

Interactive Intelligence Dashboard tracks federal and state reform, FTC actions, contract wins and pricing model changes, so commercial teams can respond quickly.

Quality & Manufacturing Intelligence maps pharmacy networks, specialty pharmacy capacity and claims technology providers, supporting network and vendor decisions.

Customized Research answers specific questions, such as the cost impact of rebate-free models, Part D delinking scenarios or PBM selection for a mid-sized employer.

Solution What It Provides How It Helps Master Dataset Segment, region and company data on PBMs Sizes drug spend under management Precedence Quadrant PBM comparison on scale, pricing and transparency Selects partners and benchmarks rivals Interactive Dashboard Live tracking of reform, litigation and contracts Times renewals, bids and pricing moves Quality & Manufacturing Intelligence Network, specialty and technology mapping Supports network and vendor choices Customized Research Reform impact and PBM selection studies Answers decision-specific questions

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Why Continuously Updated Intelligence Matters

PBM rules and contracts are changing every quarter. Monthly updates suit commercial teams tracking state laws, FTC actions and client wins. Quarterly updates match PBM owners' earnings and help sponsors review pricing. Six-monthly updates help strategy teams follow CMS rulemaking on Part D delinking, and annual updates align with benefit renewal cycles and investor reviews. Precedence Research offers all four update cycles.

Strategic Outlook



CEOs and CXOs: the market adds USD 856.07 billion by 2035, but profit will shift from rebates to fees, specialty pharmacy and services.

Strategy and business development teams: government programs and benefit plan design are the fastest-growing areas; Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region.

R&D and product leaders: invest in real-time pricing, prior authorization automation and specialty care management tools.

Procurement and benefits teams: use the new disclosure rules to renegotiate contracts and audit rebate flows.

Investors: transparent PBMs and specialty platforms gain from reform; insurer-owned PBMs face margin pressure but keep scale. Manufacturers and pharmacies: rebate-free and point-of-sale models change how access and pricing are negotiated from 2027.

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Company Ecosystem







Figure 4: Pharmacy Benefit Management Company Ecosystem, 2026

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Call to Action

To understand how reform, transparency and specialty drugs will reshape pharmacy benefits through 2035, explore the full report or speak with a Precedence Research analyst.



Report:

Request a sample: Schedule a meeting:



Fill out the form for relevant samples, case studies, and examples. ...

Related Reports

U.S. Pharmacy Benefit Management Market:Pharmacy Market:ePharmacy Market:Pharmacy Automation Market:U.S. Pharmacy Automation Market:Health Insurance Market:Healthcare Payer Services Market:Healthcare Analytics Market:Healthcare IT Market:Digital Health Market:Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Market:Revenue Cycle Management Market:U.S. Revenue Cycle Management Market:Back End Revenue Cycle Management Market:Population Health Management Market:Electronic Health Records Market:Healthcare Cloud Computing Market:Medical Coding Market:Data Analytics Market:Artificial Intelligence Market:

About Precedence Research

Precedence Research is a global market intelligence and consulting company. It provides market sizing and forecasts, competitive and company analysis, customer and buyer intelligence and customized research across healthcare, pharmaceuticals, ICT, energy, chemicals and materials, automotive, consumer goods and other industries, helping executives and investors make evidence-based decisions.

Our Partners



Towards Healthcare:

Towards Packaging: Towards Chemical & Materials:



Connect With Us



USA: +1 804 441 9344

APAC: +61 485 981 310 or +91 87933 22019

Singapore: +65 3105 1271

Europe: +44 7383 092 044 Email:...



Social Media



LinkedIn:

Facebook:

X: Medium: