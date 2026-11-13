Form Energy Adds Meta And Tesla Veterans Lori Goler And Jon Mcneill To Board As It Ramps Production For Commercial Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WEIRTON, W.Va., Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Form Energy, Inc. (“Form Energy” or the“Company”), an American technology company developing and commercializing a new class of cost-effective, multi-day energy storage systems, today announced the appointment of two new members of its Board of Directors (the“Board”): Lori Goler, President of the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative and former Chief People Officer at Meta, and Jon McNeill, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of DVx Ventures and former executive at Tesla and Lyft. Both bring a proven track record of building and scaling innovative businesses.

“Lori and Jon have each led organizations through critical periods of rapid growth and I am pleased to welcome them to the Board,” said Mateo Jaramillo, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Form Energy.“Lori spent 16 years at Meta building a global workforce and culture, and as our team grows, that experience will be invaluable. Jon has scaled operations, sales, and delivery at Tesla and Lyft, which is just what we need as we continue to ramp production and deploy iron-air batteries to customers across the United States and internationally. Their perspectives will guide how we grow, and I'm looking forward to working closely with both.”

The Board announcement follows a period of financial and commercial progress for Form Energy. In August 2026, the Company closed $750 million Series G financing, and in September 2026, it closed a $270 million credit facility to fund continued manufacturing scale-up and working capital needs as it builds out its iron-air battery systems at Form Factory 1 in Weirton, West Virginia. To support the Company's growth, Form Energy also expanded its executive leadership team with the appointments of Navneet Govil as Chief Financial Officer and Wes Sloan as Chief Operating Officer.

New Director Biographies:

Lori Goler has served on the Form Energy Board of Directors since November 2026. Ms. Goler has served as President of the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative since 2025, where she oversees the organization's work in science and education. Previously, she served as Chief People Officer at Meta from 2008 to 2024, leading the company's global people strategy and operations through a period of significant growth and transformation. Prior to Meta, Ms. Goler served as General Manager of eBay Stores and led eBay's consumer marketing. Earlier in her career, she was a founding executive at eStyle, an online retailer. Ms. Goler served on the board of directors of Stanford Health Care from 2013 to 2022. She holds a B.A. from Yale University, an MBA from Harvard Business School, and an MPP from Harvard Kennedy School.

Jonathan (Jon) McNeill has served on the Form Energy Board of Directors since November 2026. Mr. McNeill is a co-founder and currently serves as Chief Executive Officer of DVx Ventures, a venture firm focusing on creating and scaling businesses. At DVx, Mr. McNeill and his team have launched numerous companies addressing broad opportunities in large markets. Previously, Mr. McNeill served as Chief Operating Officer at Lyft between 2018 and 2019 and as President of Global Sales, Delivery and Service at Tesla between 2015 and 2018. Prior to Tesla, Mr. McNeill was the Chief Executive Officer and chair of the board of directors of Enservio, a software company, between 2006 and 2015. Over the course of his career, Mr. McNeill has founded and scaled six companies, many of which were acquired by public companies. Mr. McNeill has served on the boards of directors of Lululemon Athletica, CrossFit and Asurion since 2015, 2020 and 2022, respectively, and previously served on the board of directors of General Motors between 2022 and 2026. Additionally, Mr. McNeill previously served on the boards of directors of Cruise, Stash, Tekion Corp, TIER Mobility and TrueMotion, among others. Mr. McNeill holds a B.A. from Northwestern University.

About Form Energy:

Form Energy is an American company pioneering a new class of energy storage to help make the electric grid more reliable and affordable. Form Energy manufactures its iron-air battery systems at Form Factory 1 in Weirton, West Virginia. Made from some of the safest, most affordable, and most abundant materials on the planet - low-cost iron, water, and air - Form's battery system is designed for 100-hour duration and with safety, sustainability, and scalability in mind, helping support a more secure and resilient electric grid.

To learn more about Form Energy, please visit .

Media Contact:

...