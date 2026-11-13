For Bridge City Law, Expanding Spanish-Language Resources Is Part Of A Larger Commitment To Community

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Portland's first Certified B Corp personal injury law firm continues investing in bilingual legal resources, Spanish-speaking professionals, and meaningful community relationships.

Portland, OR., Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When someone is injured, knowing where to turn for help can be difficult enough.When the legal process unfolds in a language they aren't comfortable speaking, even asking the right questions can become a challenge.

For Bridge City Law, a Portland personal injury firm and Certified B Corporation, helping remove those barriers is part of a commitment that goes well beyond the courtroom. The firm has continued investing in Spanish-speaking attorneys and staff, bilingual educational resources, and relationships with organizations serving Portland's Hispanic community.

It's an approach rooted in a simple belief: people deserve to feel heard, understood, and supported, whether they ultimately hire an attorney or not.

That belief has helped shape Bridge City Law's approach to practicing law for years. As the first personal injury law firm in the world to earn Certified B Corporation status, the firm has made community service, responsible business practices, and the well-being of its employees central to how it operates.

For its Spanish-speaking clients, that philosophy begins with something straightforward: being able to have a conversation with someone who understands them.

“Everyone should be able to understand what's happening with their case and feel comfortable asking questions,” said Jeremy Clifford, an attorney with Bridge City Law.“For Spanish-speaking clients, being able to have those conversations in Spanish makes a real difference. We've built a team that can provide that access, and we want people to know it's here for them.”





Making Legal Help More Accessible

For many families, navigating an injury claim can be overwhelming. Medical appointments, insurance paperwork, missed work, and financial concerns often arrive at the same time.

Language barriers can make an already stressful experience even more difficult.

Bridge City Law has continued adding Spanish-speaking professionals to its team and developing resources intended to help Spanish-speaking individuals and families better understand their rights and options.

The investment reflects the firm's belief that meaningful legal representation requires more than simply communicating the outcome of a case. Clients should understand what's happening along the way, feel comfortable asking questions, and know their concerns are being heard.

That commitment also extends to people who may never need an attorney.

Through bilingual educational materials and accessible legal information, Bridge City Law works to help community members better understand issues involving accidents, insurance claims, and personal injury matters.

Sometimes that means representing someone through a difficult case. Other times, it means helping someone find an answer or understand their options.

Both matter.





A Different Approach to Doing Business

Bridge City Law's commitment to accessibility is part of a broader philosophy about the responsibility businesses have to the communities they serve.

As a Certified B Corporation, the firm has embraced a business model that considers its impact on employees, clients, the community, and the environment alongside its financial performance.

That philosophy is reflected in the firm's support for local nonprofit organizations, employee volunteer opportunities, and efforts to make legal services more approachable.

Bridge City Law has supported organizations including William Temple House, Ronald McDonald House, The Commons Law Center, and Kaleidoscope Community Psychotherapy. The firm has also established a scholarship at Portland State University supporting students studying business innovation.

These efforts are not separate from the firm's legal work. They reflect the same belief that helping people should remain central to how the business operates.

Expanding Spanish-language resources is another way Bridge City Law is putting that belief into practice.





Building Trust Through Community Involvement

Bridge City Law also recognizes that accessibility doesn't begin and end at the office door.

The firm is working to strengthen relationships with Hispanic business organizations, nonprofits, and community groups throughout the Portland metropolitan area, with an emphasis on providing useful information and becoming a familiar resource.

Its ongoing outreach includes exploring opportunities for bilingual educational events, community presentations, and direct engagement between Spanish-speaking attorneys, staff, and the families and organizations they serve.

These conversations are intended to be educational rather than promotional.

Someone may have questions about insurance coverage, what to do after an accident, or whether an attorney is even necessary. Bridge City Law believes people should have access to reliable information regardless of whether they ultimately become clients.

By participating in community conversations and making its team more accessible, the firm hopes to build relationships that last beyond any individual legal matter.





Continuing a Commitment That Matters

For Bridge City Law, expanding Spanish-language services isn't about reaching a new audience. It's about better serving a community that is already part of Portland and deserves access to the same information, care, and legal support as anyone else.

The firm's continued investment in bilingual professionals, educational resources, and community relationships reflects a long-standing approach to practicing law: listen first, treat people with respect, and look for opportunities to help.

As Bridge City Law continues strengthening its connections throughout Portland, its focus remains on making legal information easier to understand and ensuring more people know where to turn when they need help.





About Bridge City Law

Bridge City Law is a Portland-based personal injury law firm serving individuals and families throughout Oregon. As a Certified B Corporation, the firm emphasizes client-centered legal advocacy, responsible business practices, and meaningful community involvement. Bridge City Law provides legal services in English and Spanish and is committed to making legal information and representation more accessible to the communities it serves.

For more information, visit bridgecitylawfirm.com.





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