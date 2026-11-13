North America's Largest Clean Energy RE+ 2026: Humsienk Brings Energy Freedom To The United States

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The brand behind backup power for more than 3 million households opens its doors at Booth N2976, Nov. 17-19, with live creator sessions, show-only deals, and prizes.









LAS VEGAS, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Humsienk, the LiFePO4 battery and energy storage brand trusted by more than 3 million households worldwide, will exhibit at RE+ 2026 from Nov. 17 to 19 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Booth N2976, Central Hall. Visitors can explore home, outdoor, and all-in-one energy storage in one stop, from a 5kWh starter battery to a 32kWh unit that can carry a home through an extended outage, meet the brand's newest 24V inverter, and join livestreams, prize draws, and partner meetings throughout the show.

About RE+ 2026

RE+ is North America's largest clean energy event, putting solar, energy storage, EV infrastructure, and microgrid companies on one show floor. This year's edition, the first held at the Las Vegas Convention Center, is expected to bring together more than 37,000 industry professionals and more than 1,300 exhibiting companies. For reference, RE+ 2025 drew more than 37,000 attendees and 1,325 exhibitors, with an international audience from more than 115 countries.

Humsienk RE+ 2026



Date: 17 to 19 November 2026

Booth: N2976

Venue: Las Vegas Convention Center Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA









A 32 kWh Battery Built for the Longest Outages

The centerpiece of the booth is the 48V 628Ah home battery. Humsienk says a single unit stores about 32 kWh, enough to carry a household for up to 48 hours depending on its load, a figure aimed at the multi-day outages that follow hurricanes and winter storms. Up to 15 units can be linked in parallel for roughly 482.3 kWh. The battery can be mounted on a wall or placed on the floor, and the company recommends the floor because of its weight. Six wheels on the base are meant to make the unit easier to move into place.

Humsienk will pair the battery with a 12 kW split-phase inverter, which the company says is sized for the heavier loads in a U.S. home, including central air conditioning, a washer and kitchen appliances running together.

“A battery should be judged by what it does on the worst day of the year, not the average one. At RE+, we want visitors to see systems sized for that day, and to understand how they can start smaller and grow.” said Yvonne, Chief Operating Officer, Humsienk.

Start Small, Scale Up: Storage That Grows With the Home

Not every household needs 32 kWh on day one, and Humsienk's home batteries are built around that idea. The entry point is the 48V 100Ah rack battery, which the company identifies as its best-selling model. At 5.12 kWh per unit, it is modular, so homeowners, DIY builders and professional installers can start with one and add more as budgets and needs change. It uses automotive-grade LiFePO4 cells and an intelligent battery management system, and it offers Bluetooth monitoring and connections to many popular 48V inverters.

One Unit, Less Wiring: All-in-One Systems Built for Plug-and-Play Power

Humsienk's all-in-one systems take a different approach. They place the battery and the inverter in a single housing, so buyers do not have to source, wire and configure separate components. The company says that it shortens installation, reduces setup time and takes up less space.

The units are also styled for living areas, with clean lines and a minimalist finish meant to move away from the bulky, industrial look of traditional storage equipment. Whether the goal is a home backup system, an off-grid solar setup, or power for an RV or boat, the company says the plug-and-play design lets users get a working system running with far less wiring and setup. Three models cover the range, from a 1 kW/2 kWh unit to a 6 kW/15 kWh system.

New Inverter and Road-Ready Batteries Take Power Off the Grid

Making its show debut is Humsienk's 24V 4000W single-phase inverter, designed for the U.S. homeowner. It converts battery power to AC, allowing household-style appliances to run in RVs and other off-grid settings.

It joins a line of Bluetooth-enabled outdoor batteries, including a 12V 314Ah model of about 4 kWh and a 24V 320Ah model of about 8 kWh, both for RV and marine use. For golf carts, the company will also show 36V and 48V LiFePO4 batteries, which it says are lighter and need less maintenance than lead-acid batteries while offering longer cycle life.

Live Deals, Creator Meetups and Prizes Throughout the Show

Humsienk has built a full schedule around the booth. Seven livestream sessions across nine channels will run over the first two days: two in the morning and three in the afternoon on Nov. 17, then one in the morning and one in the afternoon on Nov. 18, followed by a video shoot. Participating creators will be at the booth, giving attendees a chance to meet them in person.

During the livestreams, the company will sell its 12V 300Ah Smart Battery for $399.99, against a regular price of more than $500.

An all-day prize draw will also run at the booth. Attendees who post a photo from the booth on social media and tag @Humsienk receive one entry, limited to one per person, for prizes that include Humsienk hiking bags, T-shirts and baseball caps. Every visitor who checks in at the booth receives a Humsienk tote bag.









A Lower Barrier to Entry for Installers and Distributors

Humsienk is opening its first-round distributor recruitment at RE+ with four tiers, each matched to a different kind of business.



Strategic Alliance (S): for large EPC companies and strategic partners, with the highest discount level, project protection, and a $50,000 show deposit that is credited toward the first two orders.

Advanced Distributor (A): for companies building regional distribution networks, with mid-tier pricing, free marketing materials, and a $25,000 deposit credited to the first order.

Select Distributor (B): for established installers expanding into storage, starting at a $5,000 deposit credited to the first order. Certified Service Partner (C): for partners with customer relationships but no appetite for inventory. No deposit is required, and referrals that close earn a 3% to 4% commission.

In the S, A, and B tiers, cumulative purchases earn cash rebates, and at $800,000 the rebate equals the full deposit. Partners can also pick up products from nearby Humsienk warehouses instead of stocking large quantities up front. Humsienk remains open to OEM projects with minimum order quantities, and to ODM work built on its proven designs.

About Humsienk

Humsienk develops and sells energy storage batteries and inverters for home backup, solar storage, RV and marine power, golf carts and off-grid use. The company says more than 3 million households use its products. It employs more than 300 people, over half of them in product research and development, and runs its own 16,000 square-meter (about 172,000-square-foot) factory in China. Its stated mission is to enable personal energy independence with reliable, high-performance power. Its slogan is“Your Power. Your World.” More information is available at Humsienk official site.

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