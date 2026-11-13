Swipekit's 2026 Meta Ad Creative Benchmarks Gathers Data From 13,995 Meta Ads

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The report analyzed 13,995 Meta ads from 592 tracked brands. The median run time was 11 days.

Melbourne, VIC, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swipekit has released its 2026 Meta Ad Creative Benchmarks, a study of 13,995 distinct Meta ads launched from January through June 2026 by 592 brands tracked in Swipekit. Video was the most used ad type, accounting for 68.9% of the ads in the study.

Swipekit is marking its fourth birthday by sharing what it learned from the ads it tracks. The report answers three questions that come up when teams plan their next ads. How long do ads run? How many new ads do brands like theirs put out each month? Which types of ads do those brands use most?

What the report found



Video led the format count. Of all ads counted, 9,642 were video ads (68.9%), 4,109 were image ads (29.4%) and 139 were carousels (1.0%). The total also includes 104 ads with both image and video and one other ad.

The median ad ran for 11 days. Among 13,464 ads marked as stopped with start and end dates on file, 25.3% ran longer than 30 days. Brands with 21–75 ads already running started a median of 14 new ads per month. The median was one new ad for brands that started the month with 1–20 live ads. The group with 76 or more live ads had a median of 60.5 new ads, based on six monthly observations across three brands.

The results varied by industry. In real estate, image ads came first at 54.1% of 133 launches from 11 brands. Readers can use the report's industry filters to compare businesses like theirs.

How Swipekit counted the ads

Brands needed a Swipekit tracker, an industry label and more than 10 distinct Meta ads in Swipekit's records. Each ad ID counted once. The monthly launch analysis covered 490 brand-months across 170 brands. Each month counted separately for each brand. A month qualified when the brand had a tracker and at least one ad already running at the start, and Swipekit checked the brand again after the month ended.

See the charts, industry breakdowns and full method in the Meta Ad Creative Benchmarks 2026 report.

About Swipekit

Swipekit helps marketers save ads, track other brands and organize examples for their next creative brief. Teams can save and share ads from Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and LinkedIn in Swipekit boards. Learn more at swipekit.app.

Press Inquiries

Shashwat Amin

Swipekit

shash [at] swipekit.app

