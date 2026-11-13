Wattcycle To Debut World's First AI-Powered RV Lifepo4 Battery At RE+ 2026 In Las Vegas

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Four new products, two launch events and an on-site channel program take center stage at Booth C6820, Central Hall, Nov. 17-19 in Las Vegas









LAS VEGAS, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WattCycle, a global energy storage brand, will exhibit at RE+ 2026 at Booth C6820 in the Central Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, Nov. 17–19. The company will unveil four new products, including what it describes as the world's first AI-powered RV battery, the 12V 392Ah LiFePO4 battery. WattCycle will also introduce a five-tier partner program for North American distributors, installers and project developers, along with a series of interactive booth experiences. Together, the announcements mark a push to bring AI-enabled energy storage into the North American market.



Date: 17 to 19 November 2026

Booth: C6820, Central Hall

Venue: Las Vegas Convention Center Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA











RE+ 2026: North America's Largest Clean Energy Stage

RE+ is the largest clean energy event in North America. The 2025 edition drew more than 37,000 attendees and 1,325 exhibitors, with an international audience representing more than 115 countries. RE+ 2026 runs Nov. 16-19 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, with the exhibit floor open Nov. 17-19, and is expected to draw a similar crowd across solar, energy storage, EV charging infrastructure, microgrids and related sectors.

Booth C6820 Becomes an Interactive Experience

WattCycle has built a schedule of booth events designed to be seen, shared and reported on.



Two launch events: Nov. 17, 2:00 to 2:30 p.m. PT: POWER WITHOUT LIMITS. Nov. 18, 2:00 to 2:30 p.m. FUTURE ENERGY.

Energy Discovery Journey: Visitors pick up a Mission Card, tour the booth's three main product zones, collect a stamp at each and register to enter the grand prize drawing for an iPhone 18 Pro. The route is built to walk visitors through the product matrix and the technology behind it, rather than a quick pass by the displays.

IPhone 18 Pro Lucky Draw: Every day on Nov. 17 and 18, from 2:30 to 3:00 p.m. PT, visitors can take a photo with a WattCycle prop and complete a short registration to enter. Prizes include an iPhone 18 Pro and WattCycle brand merchandise.

Booth check-in and social sharing. Visitors who take a booth photo receive a custom WattCycle tote bag and an instant photo print. Those who share a booth photo or video on social media and tag @WattCycle can choose a branded cup or towel. Creator collaboration. Creators with 3,000 or more followers who post a booth video tagging @WattCycle and send the link to the WattCycle team will receive a $100 reward.



Four New Products Make Their Debut

12V 392Ah LiFePO4 battery: the world's first AI-powered RV battery. Headlining WattCycle's Future Energy launch on Nov. 18, the battery moves RV power from passive storage to active management. Built-in AI learns a user's energy consumption patterns, monitors operating conditions and temperature changes, and supports more accurate State of Charge (SOC) estimates, intelligent capacity management and early warnings of potential issues. For RV owners, that means more energy for the road, a clearer view of remaining power and earlier alerts when something needs attention.

Next-generation rack battery. WattCycle's classic rack battery is getting a major upgrade. The new generation will feature AI technology and UL certification, aimed at a smarter, safer and more reliable energy storage experience.

12kW 32kWh split-system energy storage solution. The inverter and battery are independent units that connect to form a complete home energy storage system, so each can be placed where space allows. Simplified connections reduce the equipment matching and wiring work typical of traditional systems, while 32kWh of capacity lets households store daytime solar power for evening use and hold more backup power during outages.

8kW 32kWh stackable energy storage system. Pairing an 8kW inverter with 8kWh battery modules, the system stacks vertically into a compact, organized unit. WattCycle recommends a four-module configuration for a total of 32kWh. Plug-and-play connections cut down on external wiring, and homeowners can start with fewer modules and add more as household demand grows, within the supported configuration.

The two home systems anchor the POWER WITHOUT LIMITS launch on Nov. 17. Both offer 32kWh of storage through different designs, and both share one goal: making large-capacity home energy storage simpler and more accessible.

Whether you need to build a backup power system for your home, an off-grid solar system, or equip your RV or boat with electricity, you can all meet your needs in one place at this WattCycle exhibition.

More Than Batteries: A Full Inverter Lineup

WattCycle is positioning itself as a provider of both batteries and inverters, not only cells and packs, a combination that matters to distributors and project developers who need matched systems from a single supplier. The inverter lineup on display covers three categories:



Single-phase: the 48V 6.5kW model, suited to RVs, off-grid systems and everyday household needs.

Split-phase: the 48V 6kW, 48V 12kW and 48V 12kW Hybrid Inverter with High-Capacity Bypass. These support the 120V/240V split-phase system common in American homes, and the 12kW models are built for whole-home energy storage. Three-phase: the 15kW model, designed for higher power demands across residential, commercial and industrial applications.



Among the highlights is the 48V 12kW Split-Phase All-in-one Hybrid Inverter with High-Capacity Bypass. Its 200A bypass handles up to 48kW of pass-through power at 240V, four times the inverter's 12kW rated output, so a home can run an air conditioner, electric stove, water heater and dryer at the same time when utility power is available. Dual independent MPPT inputs accept up to 24kW of solar. Four operating modes (Solar-Only, Solar Priority, Utility Priority and Hybrid Charging) let homeowners adjust to electricity rates and solar production. The inverter supports SLD, FLD, GEL and LFP batteries over CAN and RS485 communication, and built-in Wi-Fi allows real-time monitoring and remote settings changes from a smartphone.

Paired with WattCycle home energy storage batteries, smart EMS technology and Virtual Power Plant (VPP) capabilities, the lineup forms a complete home solar energy solution.









RE+ Exclusive Five-Tier Partner Program

WattCycle is opening partnerships to installers, electricians, distributors, retailers and project developers worldwide, through distribution and brand agency, OEM, ODM, and project procurement or referral models. The RE+ program gives each type of partner a defined starting point, organized in five tiers that scale with commitment and support.

Tier A, Diamond Regional Master Distributor, is the top tier. It is built for established distributors with strong sales networks and local service capability, and it comes with a high annual purchase commitment backed by a show deposit that is fully refundable once agreed targets are met. In return, qualified partners may apply for exclusive distribution rights across an entire state, subject to approval and availability, with limited slots offered first come, first served. Diamond partners also receive exclusive pricing with price protection, an annual marketing fund, flagship energy storage sample support, priority product supply and dedicated business support. As a signing gift, new Diamond partners receive a Tesla Model 3 Base Model or an equivalent purchase credit.









Tier B, Gold Authorized Distributor, serves mid-sized partners and comes in two packages. Both carry the same annual purchase commitment and a fully refundable show deposit, and both include Gold wholesale pricing, an energy storage sample package and official authorized distributor status. The Premium package adds annual marketing support, professional product training, technical support and regional partnership protection, along with a larger sample package and a higher-value signing gift. The Lite package asks for a lower deposit and keeps a lighter set of benefits, giving mid-sized partners two ways in.

Tier C, Silver Authorized Distributor, is designed for small and mid-sized installers who want to start with smaller orders. There is no mandatory annual purchase commitment, and the entry deposit is modest. Silver partners receive Silver pricing, an additional rebate on the first qualifying order, product and technical training, authorized distributor status and a 24V 314Ah energy storage battery as a signing gift.

Tier D, Project Referral Partner, requires no inventory. Partners who prefer to refer projects rather than buy stock need no deposit. Once a project is registered and approved, a 90-day protection period applies, and successful referrals earn a commission of 3% to 6%, depending on the project and the partnership agreement. Partners also receive an official WattCycle Brand Ambassador Certificate.

Tier E, VIP Prospective Partner, is the first step. Visitors who are still exploring can register at the booth to join WattCycle's follow-up pool for later business discussions, lowering the barrier to a first conversation.

The program is built to be more than a signing incentive. It rests on four ongoing forms of support: a global warehouse network spanning the United States, Germany, Poland, Australia and other markets, which lets partners draw inventory from nearby locations and carry less stock; dedicated channel pricing with additional discounts for large orders; product training, technical documentation and marketing materials; and one-on-one business development support.

"At WattCycle, the goal is not to find customers. It is to find long-term partners," the company said, distributors, professional installers and energy project developers are all welcome at the booth.

About WattCycle

WattCycle is a global energy storage brand with 16 years of industry experience, focused on renewable energy solutions for residential, commercial and industrial, RV, golf cart and off-grid applications. Its products are sold in more than 60 countries and regions, and the company holds more than 200 patents and has been recognized as a National High-Tech Enterprise in China. WattCycle entered the U.S. market in 2023 and has since reached the top 10 of Amazon's U.S. lithium battery category and the number one spot in TEMU's lithium battery category. Warehouses in the United States, Europe and Australia, together with 24/7 technical support, back deliveries to customers and partners.

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