Yasha Sterling Introduces Customer Intent Intelligencetm Framework V1.0

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New evidence-first framework helps organizations move from customer signals to better-supported decisions and measurable outcomes

- Yasha Sterling

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Yasha Sterling today announced the release of the Customer Intent IntelligenceTM Framework v1.0, a structured methodology designed to help organizations investigate what customers may actually be trying to accomplish before acting on behavioral signals, analytics, AI-generated interpretations, or assumed customer needs.

The framework addresses a growing challenge across customer experience, digital experience, search, analytics, artificial intelligence, and agentic systems: organizations can observe increasing amounts of customer behavior without necessarily understanding the goal behind that behavior.

Customer Intent IntelligenceTM defines customer intent as the goal a customer is trying to accomplish in a specific moment, context, or journey.

At the center of the framework is a foundational distinction:

Behavior Is Not Intent.

A search, click, transaction, conversation, page visit, or AI interaction can provide important evidence. But the observed behavior itself does not automatically reveal the customer's goal.

"Customer Intent Intelligence is not about claiming that organizations can perfectly know what customers mean," Sterling said. "It is about making the reasoning between customer signal and organizational action more visible, evidence-based, and accountable."

A Five-Stage Method

Framework v1.0 formalizes a five-stage reasoning discipline:

Observe → Interpret → Validate → Decide → Measure

The method encourages organizations to:

Observe what actually happened before assigning meaning.

Interpret multiple plausible customer-goal hypotheses where meaningful ambiguity exists.

Validate those interpretations using supporting, contradicting, and missing evidence.

Decide what action is justified by the strength of the evidence, consequence, authorization, and reversibility.

Measure whether the action actually moved the customer toward the intended outcome.

Framework v1.0 also introduces operational concepts including Evidence StrengthTM, the Intent Evidence RecordTM, competing customer-goal hypotheses, Intent Alignment, Intent Drift, and the CII Governance ModelTM.

Customer Intent in an Agentic AI Environment

The framework includes a dedicated application layer for agentic systems as AI increasingly moves from answering questions to recommending, preparing, and executing actions.

One of the framework's five core principles states:

Agent Action Is Not Customer Intent.

The principle distinguishes a system's execution from the customer goal the system believes it is serving.

"Agentic systems should not become more certain about customer meaning merely because they become more capable of acting," Sterling said.

The framework argues that understanding, evidence, authorization, execution, and outcome should remain distinguishable as organizations increase AI autonomy.

Built to Be Applied and Tested

Customer Intent IntelligenceTM is not presented as a replacement for customer research, UX, CX, analytics, SEO, service design, artificial intelligence, or human judgment.

Instead, the framework provides a reasoning discipline intended to strengthen how those functions move from customer signals to decisions.

Framework v1.0 also establishes a research agenda for continued empirical testing of its constructs through methods including experimentation, customer research, journey analysis, conversation analysis, case studies, and mixed-method research.

The Customer Intent IntelligenceTM Framework v1.0 is available now on the website.

About Customer Intent IntelligenceTM

Customer Intent IntelligenceTM is the evidence-first discipline of investigating, evaluating, and validating possible customer goals so organizations can make better decisions about what to do next.

Its central question is:

What is this customer actually trying to accomplish-and what evidence supports that interpretation?

About Yasha Sterling

Yasha Sterling is the creator of Customer Intent IntelligenceTM and a researcher, author, innovator, and practitioner whose work explores customer intent, artificial intelligence, digital experience, decision-making, and customer success.

Her work focuses on helping organizations move beyond behavioral observation and unsupported inference toward more transparent, evidence-informed decisions about customer meaning and outcomes.

Media Contact

Yasha Sterling

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Yasha Sterling

Institute for AI, Identity & Human Potential

+1 708-600-7797

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Yasha Sterling Introduces Customer Intent IntelligenceTM Framework v1.0 News Provided By Institute for AI, Identity & Human Potential November 13, 2026, 14:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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