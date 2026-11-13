GJEL Accident Attorneys Highlights San Jose Crash Map Covering 24,133 Reported Collisions

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Historical crash data and 20 local reports offer context as San Jose promotes safer driving through fall and winter.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- GJEL Accident Attorneys is highlighting its San Jose Street Safety Atlas during the city's seasonal road safety campaign. The public resource brings together historical crash records, maps and location reports to help residents explore collision patterns on San Jose roads.The San Jose Street Safety Atlas includes a dataset of 24,133 city-reported crashes from 2020 through 2024. Within that dataset, 1,224 crashes involved at least one person who was killed or severely injured. The figures cover selected records within San Jose's current municipal boundary, including county expressways. They describe the historical study period, not current-year totals.Visitors can filter the map by year, crash severity and road-user involvement, browse 20 location reports, and review the project's data sources and methodology. Locations covered include Capitol Expressway and Quimby Road, Capitol Expressway and Senter Road, and Fourth Street and Santa Clara Street.The atlas is an independent analysis of official sources. Its crash counts show where collisions were recorded; they do not establish a person's likelihood of being injured on a particular road. The published methodology explains the study's geographic coverage, source limitations and treatment of incomplete records.The resource provides local context as the City of San José Department of Transportation promotes safer driving during shorter days. In an October 30 announcement, the department outlined electronic message board deployments from early November 2026 through March 2027, reminding drivers to reduce speed and watch for people crossing the road.For residents dealing with the aftermath of a serious injury, GJEL also provides information about personal injury claims and access to its San Jose legal team. The firm's office at 1625 The Alameda #511 serves people throughout San Jose and Santa Clara County.GJEL's San Jose personal injury lawyers handle car, truck, motorcycle, bicycle and pedestrian accident cases, as well as catastrophic injury and wrongful death claims. Free case reviews are available by calling (408) 955-9000.The firm handles accepted personal injury cases on a contingency fee basis. There is no upfront attorney fee, and an attorney fee is payable only if the firm obtains a recovery. Fee percentages, costs and other terms are explained in writing before representation begins.About GJEL Accident AttorneysFounded in 1972, GJEL Accident Attorneys represents injured people and families in personal injury and wrongful death matters throughout Northern California. Its San Jose office connects local residents with the firm's legal team and resources.San Jose Office and Media ContactGJEL Accident Attorneys1625 The Alameda #511San Jose, CA 95126Phone: (408) 955-9000

GJEL Accident Attorneys

GJEL Accident Attorneys

+1 (408) 955-9000

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GJEL Accident Attorneys Highlights San Jose Crash Map Covering 24,133 Reported Collisions News Provided By Ethical SEO Consulting LLC November 13, 2026, 14:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



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