Paragon Home Care Becomes First Home Care Agency In Virginia To Earn National Seal Of Excellence For Dementia Care

- Juan Tuason, founder and CEO of Paragon Home Care

MCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Paragon Home Care, a licensed non-medical home care provider serving families across Northern Virginia, has earned the Seal of Excellence from the National Council of Certified Dementia Practitioners (NCCDP). With it, Paragon becomes a member of NCCDP's Memory Care Excellence Network (MCEN), a national program recognizing organizations that meet rigorous standards in dementia care. Paragon is the first and only home care agency in Virginia to earn the designation.

To qualify, at least half of an organization's full-time care staff must hold NCCDP dementia credentials. The organization must also have an NCCDP-certified dementia trainer on staff and submit its most recent state survey for review. Today, more than half of Paragon's caregivers hold the Certified Dementia Practitioner (CDP) credential, and that number is growing each month as the company continues to provide training to its care team monthly.

Paragon delivers dementia training in-house through a certified Alzheimer's disease and dementia care trainer. Caregivers learn dementia-specific communication, how to prevent and de-escalate distress, and how to build routines that preserve dignity and independence at home.

“Training is part of our culture, not a one-time class,” said Attilio Manziano, chief operating officer of Paragon Home Care.“Our caregivers know the person behind the diagnosis, and that consistency is what keeps clients safe and comfortable at home longer.”

Membership in MCEN is renewed annually and includes ongoing participation in NCCDP's best-practice and outcomes research. Families seeking dementia care at home can reach Paragon Home Care at 703.942.8950 or visit the company's website to learn more.

About Paragon Home Care

Founded in 2013 and based in McLean, Virginia, Paragon Home Care provides personalized, non-medical in-home care across Northern Virginia, including companionship, personal care, dementia and memory care support, respite, and its Neighbors care-coordination program. Paragon is licensed by the Virginia Department of Health and is a Home Care Pulse Top 100 Leader in Experience. Its team of more than 130 caregivers and staff is known for exceptional caregiver culture and client service.

About NCCDP

The National Council of Certified Dementia Practitioners (NCCDP) is an internationally recognized credentialing body dedicated to developing and enhancing global standards in dementia education and care. Established to promote comprehensive, high-quality memory support, the NCCDP provides specialized training, resources, and certifications, including the premier Certified Dementia Practitioner (CDP) credential, to healthcare professionals, frontline caregivers, and organizations worldwide. Through rigorous educational requirements and its exclusive Memory Care Excellence Network (MCEN), the NCCDP ensures that individuals and healthcare agencies are comprehensively equipped to deliver the highest standard of compassionate, evidence-based care to those living with neurocognitive disorders. For more information, visit .

Anita Irvin

Paragon Home Care

+1 703-942-8950

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Paragon Home Care Becomes First Home Care Agency in Virginia to Earn National Seal of Excellence for Dementia Care News Provided By Results Driven Marketing® November 13, 2026, 14:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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