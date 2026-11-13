Esolve Warns Owners That AI Answers Are Cutting Clicks And Moving Ad Dollars

When an AI summary appears, people click a search result about half as often. Source: Pew Research Center.

Ads are moving inside AI answers. ChatGPT and Google now show sponsored placements within AI responses.

The share of U.S. adults who use ChatGPT has more than doubled since 2023. Source: Pew Research Center.

How does a business stay relevant in the new AI era as AI answers take over standard search?

- Carlo Finotti, Owner Operator, eSolvePITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The customer who once scrolled through ten blue links now often reads one AI answer and stops there. The ad that once sat beside those links is moving into the answer too.eSolve, an AI-forward digital marketing company and growth partner for owner-led businesses, says these two shifts are rewriting how small and mid-size companies are found. The company is urging owners to rethink their marketing plans now, before the change settles in.The research on clicks is clear. In a July 2025 study, Pew Research Center tracked the Google searches of 900 U.S. adults during March 2025. When an AI summary appeared at the top of the page, users clicked a traditional result in 8% of visits. Without a summary, they clicked in 15% of visits. Links cited inside the summary drew a click just 1% of the time. Users were also more likely to end their browsing session after seeing an AI summary.Google is also losing some of the first question to chatbots. In a February 2026 survey of more than 5,000 U.S. adults, Pew found that 49% now use AI chatbots, up from about a third in 2024. ChatGPT alone is used by 44% of adults, up from 18% in 2023. About four in ten adults say they use chatbots to search for information.“For twenty years, the goal was to rank and earn the click,” said Carlo Finotti, Owner Operator at eSolve.“Now the customer asks a question and AI answers it on the spot. How will your business stay relevant in the new AI era? It means being the answer, wherever and whenever the question is asked.”The advertising money is following the customer. In January 2026, OpenAI announced it would begin testing ads in ChatGPT for users on its free and Go tiers. The ads appear at the bottom of answers and are labeled as sponsored. Google has been placing ads inside its AI Overviews and AI Mode results since 2024 and 2025.The pressure shows up in Google's own numbers. In its third quarter 2026 results, Alphabet reported that Google Search and other revenue grew 12% to $63.35 billion. That was its slowest growth since the second quarter of 2025, even though search query growth reached a five-year high. On the earnings call, Google's chief business officer named lower monetization of AI Mode queries as one factor. The same day, Google announced it would expand ads in AI Mode to ten more countries and bring multi-turn ads to the U.S.eSolve says this changes the math for paid advertising. AI platforms already earn from paid subscriptions, and now they are building ad businesses on top of them. The company expects every major AI platform to sell placement inside its answers over time. Owners who budget only for classic search ads may find that spend reaching a shrinking share of their buyers.“Attention moved, and the ad dollars are following it,” Finotti said.“Some customers will see an ad inside a chat. Some will never see a results page at all. Owners who plan for both will spend smarter than the ones who wait to see how it shakes out.”According to eSolve, content still comes first. The company says pages built only around keywords are losing ground to pages that answer real-world questions in plain language. It expects better and deeper content to matter more each year, in classic search and in AI answers alike. In the company's view, thin pages written to fill a keyword list are easy for an AI tool to skip.The pace has changed as well. AI lets competitors publish content, test ads and follow up on leads faster than before. eSolve says a marketing plan set once a year and left alone will fall behind plans that keep adjusting.The company also sees a cost that rarely makes the headlines. Many owners have taken on the AI work themselves. They write prompts, fix the output and rerun it across a growing stack of tools. eSolve calls this AI fatigue. In its view, the hours come straight out of sales, operations and time with staff. Owners end up focused on the tools instead of the people and the process that drive the business.“Owners bought the tools and then became the person who runs them,” Finotti said.“That job never ends, because the engines keep changing. A prompt that worked in March can break in June. Business has always come down to people, process and technology. Put a strong partner on the technology, and you can put your time back into your people and your process.”eSolve expects more AI agents and assistants to reach the market over the next few years. Each will have its own way of being asked, its own way of choosing which businesses to name and, before long, its own ads. The company says owners who plan for that now will have an easier time than those who wait for the dust to settle.For owners weighing what to do next, eSolve suggests one question. When comparing digital marketing services, will the plan make the business the answer when a customer asks an AI tool for help? In eSolve's view, rankings alone no longer settle it.The company says the website is just one piece now. AI tools also draw on social profiles, reviews, videos and listings. A consistent presence across all of them helps those tools trust and name the business. In eSolve's view, that full picture now decides who stays relevant.About eSolveeSolve LLC is a growth company based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, serving owner-led businesses across the United States. At its core, eSolve is a marketing, sales and technology company. It partners with customers from marketing and sales through technology and all the way to operations. eSolve is run by business owners and backed by more than 25 years of experience in marketing, sales, technology and operations.

Carlo Finotti

eSolve

+1 412-284-6711

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

eSolve Warns Owners That AI Answers Are Cutting Clicks and Moving Ad Dollars News Provided By eSolve November 13, 2026, 14:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.