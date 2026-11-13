Customs Declarations UK Launches Customswiz A New Connected Customs Management Software Platform

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) A new cloud-based solution brings customer management, quotations, job tracking, customs declarations, invoicing and payments into one flow.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- UNITED KINGDOM – 9 November 2026 – Customs Declarations UK (CDUK), a provider of digital customs declaration solutions, has announced the launch of CustomsWiz, a new cloud-based Customs Management Software platform designed to simplify how customs and logistics businesses manage their day-to-day operations.

Developed for customs agents, clearance bureaus, freight forwarders and logistics service providers, CustomsWiz brings together customer management, quotations, job tracking, service charges, invoicing and payments in one connected workspace.

With direct integration into the Customs Declarations UK filing platform, businesses can also connect their operational workflows with customs declarations, creating a more seamless process from initial customer enquiry through to customs clearance and final payment.

Addressing the Everyday Challenges of Customs Management

Processing customs declarations is only one part of running a customs operation.

Behind every declaration are customer enquiries, agreed rates, quotations, shipment details, job records, service charges and invoices. For many businesses, these activities are still managed across separate software applications, spreadsheets and manual processes.

This can create unnecessary administrative work, duplicate data entry, limited visibility and the risk of completed work not being invoiced.

CustomsWiz has been developed to bring these activities together, making customs operations easier to manage, track and control.

Rather than introducing another disconnected system, CustomsWiz provides a structured workflow in which customer information, commercial arrangements, jobs, customs declarations and billing remain connected throughout the process.

From Quotation to Payment – One Connected Workflow

CustomsWiz provides the essential tools needed to manage customs-related services and their associated commercial activities:

.Customer & Rate Management: Maintain customer profiles, billing arrangements, service catalogues, standard pricing and client-specific rate cards.

.Quotations & Estimates: Prepare professional quotations, calculate service charges, share quotes with customers and convert accepted quotations directly into jobs.

.Job Management: Organise shipments, customs services, activities, declarations and charges within individual jobs, with visibility of progress from start to completion.

.Customs Declaration Integration: Connect customs filings processed through CDUK with the relevant customers, jobs and billing records.

.Invoicing & Payments: Generate invoices from completed jobs, support individual and monthly billing, issue credit notes and track outstanding payments.

.Dashboards & Reporting: Monitor operational activity, completed jobs awaiting invoicing, outstanding balances, revenue and payment performance.

The result is a more organised customs management process, helping teams reduce repetitive administration, maintain clearer records and ensure completed services are properly accounted for.

Customs Declarations and Business Operations – Fully Connected

One of the key advantages of CustomsWiz is its direct integration with the established Customs Declarations UK platform.

Through CDUK, users can prepare and submit customs and border filings covering several major UK and EU requirements, including:

.GB CDS: Great Britain import and export customs declarations.

.GB ENS: Great Britain safety and security declarations.

.EU ICS2: EU Entry Summary Declarations for goods entering the European Union.

.NCTS: Transit declarations and movements under the New Computerised Transit System.

.GVMS: Goods Movement Reference (GMR) creation and management.

.French ELO: Electronic Logistics Envelope processing for applicable French border movements.

Customs declarations are processed within CDUK, while CustomsWiz connects the relevant filing information to customer accounts, jobs and billing workflows.

This enables businesses to manage their customs filings and surrounding operations through two closely integrated applications using the same account and login, without having to manually recreate declaration information for invoicing.

For customs agents and freight forwarders handling multiple customers and different types of border movements, this connected approach can significantly simplify daily administration and reduce the risk of missed charges.

Built Around the Needs of Customs Professionals

Commenting on the launch, Jawahir Lal Lund, CEO of Customs Declarations UK, said:

"Over the years, we've worked closely with customs agents, freight forwarders and logistics companies, and one thing has become very clear: processing the customs declaration is only part of their daily workload.

There is a whole business operation around it, from managing customers and quotations to tracking jobs, calculating charges and getting invoices paid.

We developed CustomsWiz to bring these activities together in a simple, practical and connected way. By integrating it directly with our customs declaration platform, we're helping businesses manage not only their customs filings but the entire workflow around them.

Our goal is simple: less administration, better visibility and more time for our customers to focus on growing their businesses."



The launch reflects CDUK's broader commitment to developing practical digital solutions that simplify customs processes and support the operational needs of businesses involved in international trade.

Designed for Businesses of Different Sizes

CustomsWiz is suitable for independent customs agents, growing clearance businesses, established freight forwarders, customs bureaus and logistics service providers.

The platform supports different charging arrangements, including client-specific rates, per-job invoicing and consolidated monthly billing. This gives businesses flexibility to manage customers with varying commercial agreements and transaction volumes.

As a cloud-based platform, CustomsWiz can be accessed online without requiring complex local software installations.

Existing CDUK customers can access CustomsWiz using their current login, while new businesses can explore the solution alongside CDUK's customs declaration services.

CustomsWiz Now Available – With a 15-Day Free Trial

CustomsWiz is now available with a 15-day free trial, allowing businesses to explore its features and assess how the platform fits their existing operations.

Explore CustomsWiz:

Watch the CustomsWiz Demo:

About Customs Declarations UK

Customs Declarations UK (CDUK) is a cloud-based digital customs platform providing customs declaration, safety and security, transit and border management solutions for businesses involved in UK and European trade.

The platform supports GB CDS imports and exports, GB ENS, EU ICS2, NCTS transit, GVMS and French ELO, helping customs agents, freight forwarders, logistics providers and traders manage their customs and border filing requirements through a connected digital environment.

With the introduction of CustomsWiz, CDUK extends its offering beyond customs filing into the wider operational and commercial management of customs services.

Sonal Nayyar

Customs Declarations UK

+44 20 8135 6066

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Customs Declarations UK Launches CustomsWiz – A New Connected Customs Management Software Platform

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